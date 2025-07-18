Where to Watch & Stream Law & Order: SVU Episodes (July 2025)

New episodes of SVU return this fall to NBC. Here's where you can get your fix in the meantime.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been a staple on NBC for two decades and counting. The show premiered in 1999, introducing Law & Order fans to a new elite squad tasked with investigating sex crimes in New York City. We met Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), who's gone on to become one of the most enduring characters in television history, and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), now leading his own show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Benson has since risen the ranks to captain of the Special Victims Unit, where her dedication to helping sexual assault survivors is stronger than ever.

The show wrapped its 26th season in May 2025, and Season 27 will premiere this fall on NBC. To call SVU iconic would be an understatement. During its landmark 25th season, Hargitay told NBC Insider, “People ask me, ‘25 years! 25 years!’ And as we shot [the season], they talked about it, and it was so difficult for me to really take in. I've been doing this for 25 years, and it was the other night as I was going to the wrap party with my son, it just hit me: ‘I am going to the wrap party for my show that has been on for 25 seasons.’ And it just hit me and it was so beautiful for so many reasons."

If you've been watching the show since Season 1, you're probably counting down the days for new episodes. Don't worry: They're coming soon. And in the meantime, all 25+ years of SVU episodes are available for your streaming pleasure. Read more, below.

Where to watch and stream Law & Order: SVU episodes (July 2025)

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny Carisi" Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

As always, all 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU are available to stream on Peacock.

Season 27 will occupy SVU's usual time slot this fall: Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider about filming SVU. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, ‘Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.’ It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We’re a unit. It’s so sacred to me.”

