Where to Watch & Stream Chicago Fire Episodes (July 2025)

Chicago Fire Season 14 may not be premiering until the fall, but fans can still get their fix by catching up on old episodes this summer.

Including the most recent Season 13, which was one for the books. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) now have a baby on the way. Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte) is stepping into a new lieutenant role thanks to a well-deserved promotion. And Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) continues to show Firehouse 51 he's a great leader.

With so much to remember before Season 14 premieres, now's the perfect time to brush up on all things Chicago Fire — and while you're at it, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, too.

Here's how to watch and stream Chicago Fire episodes all summer long:

Where to watch and stream Chicago Fire right now (July 2025)

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

All 13 seasons of Chicago Fire are available for epic binge-watching sessions on Peacock right now.

If you find yourself obsessively streaming old episodes this summer, just lean in. What better way to beat the summer heat?

It's no surprise Chicago Fire episodes are incredible watches, seeing as the cast and crew put so much work behind them. And they have a blast along the way.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg, who plays original Chicago Fire character Christopher Herrmann, told NBC Insider in November 2024. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire return?

Your favorite One Chicago heroes will return this fall on NBC with Chicago P.D. Season 13, Chicago Med Season 11, and Chicago Fire Season 14. As usual, new episodes will air Wednesday nights on NBC and be available for streaming next day on Peacock.

Fourteen seasons is no joke. If there's one cast member who knows Chicago Fire well, it's Taylor Kinney, who's been part of the series since Season 1. "It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has. It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together," Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022.

