Where to Watch Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers: NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

This week's installment of Coast 2 Coast Tuesdays on The NBA on NBC is all about the Western Conference. The evening will kick off with a showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies, and then we'll head to the Pacific Northwest for the second half of the doubleheader.

What's in the Pacific Northwest? The Portland Trail Blazers, of course, ready to defend their home court (in their stylish new "PDX Carpet" City Edition uniforms!) against the visiting Phoenix Suns. Both teams are off to decent starts, and they're looking to improve on their 2024-2025 fortunes and make a solid run at the postseason this year. Let's take a closer look at this matchup, and let you know how to tune in.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock

The NBA on NBC broadcast of the Suns/Blazers game will tip off at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 18 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. You can catch the game live on NBC or stream it live on Peacock. And since it's a late weeknight game, we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to fire up that Peacock stream and take it to bed with you. It's a great way to end the night.

What to expect from the Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game

The Suns and the Blazers finished the 2024-2025 season with the exact same losing record, leaving both teams just barely outside of playoff contention as the 11th and 12th ranked teams in the Western Conference standings. For the Suns, that meant a new head coach and major personnel changes, including trading away Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. For the Blazers, it meant tightening up their game and solidifying their roster.

Now, both teams are off to solid, if not spectacular, starts in 2025. They both have decent records, though the Suns have struggled on the road so far this season, and they're both fighting to keep it that way. So far in Phoenix, Devin Booker has stepped up as the Suns' scoring leader, while second-year Portland player Deni Avdija is leading things for the Blazers, putting up more than 20 points per game.

This is the first of three meetings between these teams this season. They won't play again until February 3, when they'll also be live on NBC and Peacock, but this is an important tone-setter. Given how neck-and-neck these teams were at the end of last season, every game will count if they want to squeeze into the playoffs, so it's important for the winner of this game to get an edge. The Blazers have the home court advantage, but the Suns will be looking to shine brighter than a hometown Portland crowd.

