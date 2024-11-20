Where to Watch Notre Dame vs. Army - Fighting Irish Football on NBC and Peacock

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have now won eight straight games, and they're just two wins away from securing their spot in the College Football Playoff. They're a Top 10 team, they've beaten some key opponents, and the season's end is in their sights.

But the toughest opponents may still lie ahead. The last two games of Notre Dame's regular season are always against marquee opponents, and this week that means the undefeated Army Black Knights are coming in for a showdown. Here's everything you need to know about this must-see matchup.

What time does Army vs. Notre Dame kick off on NBC and Peacock? The Army Black Knights and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 23. And because it's such a classic matchup, this meeting between two storied football powers will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City, adding an extra layer of pageantry to the game.

Where can you watch the Army Black Knights vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football game? Part of NBC’s season-long broadcast slate for all Notre Dame home games, the Army vs. Notre Dame game will air exclusively on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock. (Start your Peacock subscription here!)

What to expect from Army vs. Notre Dame

In the 1940s, Army vs. Notre Dame was arguably the most-heated rivalry in all of sports. The Black Knights and the Fighting Irish were both national powers, they were always national championship contenders, and both teams packed the top talent of the era. The rivalry has cooled a bit since then, but there's still plenty to make this one special.

This year, the matchup is special not just because of the history, but because of how much is on the line. Notre Dame is eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff if they can win the last two games of the season, both against storied rivals; the undefeated Black Knights arguably have the best chance of upsetting that goal. Under the leadership of quarterback and leading rusher Bryson Daily, they've run roughshod over every team they've faced with an old-school, rushing-heavy football approach, and it's made them into a very impressive squad. That said, their strength of schedule leaves something to be desired, and the Fighting Irish are by far the biggest challenge they've faced this season.

Notre Dame has already proven so far this year that they can show up for the big games. Despite the sting of their single loss in Week 2, the Irish have defeated ranked opponents like Texas A&M, Louisville, and Navy already this season, and they've managed to keep everything nice and steady since that single loss. Quarterback Riley Leonard and the Irish know the stakes, they know what it takes to win, and now they just have to keep their focus on the team in front of them, not the team that they might play weeks from now in a Playoff matchup.

Army and Notre Dame have met 51 times since their very first showdown all the way back in 1913, and the Fighting Irish have won 39 of those matchups. They're the favorite going into Saturday's game, and Army has not beaten Notre Dame since 1958. Will we see a decades-in-the-making upset, or will the Irish keep up their win streak? There's only one way to find out.

