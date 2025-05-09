How to Watch & Stream NBC’s Joan Rivers' Star-Studded Tribute Special

NBC is rolling out the red carpet for one of comedy's most legendary trailblazers. Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute promises to be an unforgettable evening jam-packed with laughter and admiration for an entertainment icon.

How to Watch Watch Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute on Tuesday, May 13 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The famed comedienne and entertainer passed away in September 2014, leaving many fans missing her iconic commentary and beloved sarcasm. Airing on May 13 on NBC, the Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute will celebrate Rivers' legacy like never before, with some of the biggest names in comedy coming together to honor the woman who never backed down from breaking boundaries and turned barbed wit into an art form. Rivers inspired generations; her unabashed humor, razor-sharp commentary, and unapologetic verve paved the way for countless entertainers who came after her.

If there's one thing viewers can count on, the memorial will be anything but somber — Rivers' legacy demands celebration and non-stop laughter, and that's exactly what this special delivers.

RELATED: Everything to Know About NBC's Joan Rivers Comedy Tribute Special

"Given that I'm dead, I assume someone will finally decide to honor me. Well, it's about time," Rivers wrote in a letter she left for her daughter, Melissa Rivers.

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All Star Tribute. Photo: NBC

When does Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute air on NBC? Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute premieres on Tuesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Filmed at the Appollo Theatre in New York City, comedy fans won't want to miss the side-splitting special. "Joan Rivers is deserving of her status as one of the funniest and most influential comedians of all time," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said. "She paved the way for so many women who came after her and this special is a way to honor her for all of her incredible achievements both on the stage and off."

Comics performing at the Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute

Joan Rivers attends An Evening With Joan And Melissa Rivers at 92nd Street Y on January 22, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

With some of the biggest names in comedy all in one room, viewers can anticipate a fun-filled celebration as NBC honors the queen of multi-hyphenate talent. Produced by Rivers' daughter, Melissa Rivers, some of the comedic heavyweights slated to perform include:

Rachel Brosnahan

Margaret Cho

Nikki Glaser

Tiffany Haddish

Chelsea Handler

Neil Patrick Harris

Bill Maher

Howie Mandel

Joel McHale

Tracy Morgan

Patton Oswalt

Aubrey Plaza

Sarah Silverman

Jean Smart

Rita Wilson

Melissa Rivers

Where to stream Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute after it airs

Joan Rivers onstage during the "Roast of Joan Rivers" at on July 26, 2009. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

If you miss the live broadcast of the special on NBC, fret not! An extended and uncensored version of the Rivers tribute will be available on May 14 on Peacock, featuring the full star-studded lineup of comics and performers. If you love Rivers, you won't want to miss it!

"This tribute is everything my mother would have wanted — hilarious, unfiltered, and filled with people she respected (and roasted). And as usual, she was still the funniest person in the room. It's incredibly moving to see so many iconic comedians come together to celebrate her legacy, especially the women whose careers she helped make possible by breaking down so many doors," Melissa Rivers said. "I know she'd be thrilled to see how far things have come, and she'd still have notes."