It's time to get your Love Island USA fill for the rest of the summer with Peacock's Season 6 spinoff.

Where to Watch the Premiere of Beyond the Villa: Air Date & Time of the Spinoff

Just because the Season 7 Finale of Love Island USA airs on July 13, doesn't mean fans have to be without some good, old-fashioned Love Island drama for the rest of the summer.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa — a spinoff following many of the Islanders who competed in Season 6 — is ready and willing to be everyone's next viewing obsession.

Here's everything you should know about how to tune in to the premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

When does the first episode premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

Kenny Rodriguez, JaNa Craig, Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Connor Newsum, Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin at Harriet’s Rooftop posing at the Love Island: Beyond The Villa event on July 9, 2025. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Peacock

July 13 is shaping up to be one of the hottest must-watch nights of the summer. The Season 7 Finale of Love Island USA airs at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Peacock when fans will find out the couple who will take home the $100,000 prize.

Then, the debut episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres immediately afterward on Peacock.

(In other words, there will be precisely zero time for viewers to catch their breath after witnessing the dramatic conclusion of Love Island USA Season 7 on July 13!)

The sneak peek of the show — embedded above — gives fans a tantalizing glimpse of what to expect during the series.

As we put it during our must-read breakdown of the sneak peek on June 24, what better place to run into an ex-lover than a Los Angeles party surrounded by all of your old island pals? The Islanders haven't missed a beat since their time together in Season 6, and we're fully expecting plenty of fireworks, drama, and reignited passion to take place throughout the season.

Following its debut, new episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa will stream every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT beginning July 17 on Peacock.

Which Islanders will be featured in Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

The cast of Love Island: Beyond The Villa. Photo: Peacock

While these Season 6 Islanders are used to chasing connections in the villa as the world watches their every — right or wrong — romantic move, they'll be thrust into a different spotlight in Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The unscripted series will follow Season 6 favs JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington, as they navigate their real-life relationships, lingering feelings from Season 6, and their newfound fame as they live in Los Angeles.

In other words, fans will see the Islanders in ways they've never seen before.

And if you thought their time in the villa was memorable — well, you haven't seen anything yet.