Who's Playing on Sunday Night Football? Where to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last weekend, Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock brought us a thrilling upset win by the Patriots over the Bills, one of the best games of the young season. But every week brings with it a chance for new thrills, and this week SNF heads to Kansas City for a much-hyped cross-conference matchup between two major powers.

The defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs are struggling a bit right now, off to a 2-3 start and looking for a statement win that'll put them back in the conversation as Super Bowl contenders. The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, are looking very solid at 4-1 as they try to put together a season that'll erase all doubts that they belong in the Super Bowl conversation. Together they make for a fascinating matchup, and a must-watch installment of Sunday Night Football.

Let's take a closer look.

How can you watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? The Lions and the Chiefs kick off Sunday, October 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

As always with Sunday Night Football broadcasts, the game will be preceded by Football Night in America, recapping the day's action and looking ahead to key stories and matchups in the evening's game of the week.

What to watch for in Lions vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

The Lions are arguably the hottest team in the league right now. After dropping their season opener to Green Bay, they've won four straight, in mostly convincing fashion, thanks to an explosive offense and a defensive that's one of the league's best in terms of pass rush and turnovers. They've got momentum, something to prove, and a chance to get a statement win in prime time.

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs are struggling. They're 2-3 to start the season, including a late loss in Week 5 to the Jaguars, and football fans and pundits alike are questioning whether or not the team's most dominant era is over. But you simply cannot count a team out when Patrick Mahomes is under center. Struggles aside, including a lack of productivity in the run game, this is a team that can still find a way to win, and if they get in a rhythm, the Lions could be in serious trouble. Throw in a potent defense and a home field advantage and the Chiefs might be able to get back in step this Sunday night.

