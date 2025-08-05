Dr. Wolf Sees His Father for the First Time in 30 Years | Brilliant Minds | NBC

How to Catch Up on Brilliant Minds Before the New Season

It's time to get reacquainted with Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his team of neurological experts before Brilliant Minds Season 2 premieres this fall.

Watch the Season 2 premiere of Brilliant Minds on Monday, September 22 at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.

After a gripping Season 1 led viewers on a wild journey of medical madness and high-octane workplace drama, Brilliant Minds fans rejoiced at the announcement of the upcoming Season 2. The series spotlights the various medical cases of Dr. Wolf, a brilliant yet eccentric neurologist inspired by real-life neurology pioneer Dr. Oliver Sacks.

From shocking familial discoveries to romantic loose ends, Season 1 of Brilliant Minds delivered the heat, so you'll want to make sure you're caught up ahead of Season 2's fall premiere.

Where to watch Brilliant Minds Season 1

Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash, Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, and Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus in Brilliant Minds Season 1, Episode 13. Photo: Rafy/NBC

You can watch every episode of Brilliant Minds Season 1 on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"I wish there was a way that at the front of every episode, we could say, 'This is based off of a real case' because it's so hard for people to believe that these things are happening," Brilliant Minds star Tamberla Perry told NBC Insider. "Because this stuff is real!"

Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of Brilliant Minds on Monday, September 22, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will also be available to watch the next day on Peacock.

Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy) and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) appear in Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 12 "The Doctor Whose World Collapsed". Photo: Rafy/NBC

Ahead of Brilliant Minds' series premiere, Quinto spoke with NBC Insider about prepping for his role.

"We're telling a story in modern day where I play a character who is a fictional creation of my imagination, and my collaboration with Michael Grassi, our incredible showrunner, and the staff of writers that helped us flesh out these stories," he said. "I've never had an experience like this before, where I have the benefit of all of that source material, not to mention the articles [Sacks] wrote for The New Yorker and The New York Times, the TED Talks he's given, the lectures, and the interviews."

Quinto continued, "We could do this show for seven years, and I'd still not get to the end of all the source material. But I'm not tethered to any of the vocal mannerisms or physical characteristics of Oliver Sacks himself because we're exploring what would a person like Oliver Sacks experience in today's world? And how can audiences see themselves from today's perspective in the world that we're building around someone so revolutionary and so inspiring as Sacks was."