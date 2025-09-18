Where to Watch Brilliant Minds Season 2

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Dr. Oliver Wolf and his talented team of interns at Bronx General Hospital will continue solve the most puzzling medical mysteries of the mind as an all-new season of Brilliant Minds airs on NBC. Created by Michael Grassi, Zachary Quinto returns as the medical drama's gifted and sought-after neurologist, inspired by the real-life works of Dr. Oliver Sacks.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Brilliant Minds on Monday, September 22 at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.

Premiering on Monday, September 22, the second season of Brilliant Minds will pick up after leaving fans on quite a cliffhanger. In Season 1's emotional two-part season finale, Dr. Wolf came face-to-face with his father, played by Mandy Patinkin, who he believed had been dead for over 30 years. After learning the truth behind his disappearance, Oliver eventually agrees to meet his father, who's been living with bipolar disorder. Now, however, he reveals that "something strange" is happening with his health and believes only his brilliant son can help.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Promises Brilliant Minds Has an Undeniable "Message of Hope"

Grassi told NBC Insider it was a "dream come true to have Mandy Patinkin playing this role" of Oliver's father. "The story is so important to me," Grassi said in a January 2025 interview. "And while it is a big, shocking twist, at the same time ... [it's] also telling a really grounded and relatable story that we have been telling all season."

Beyond Dr. Wolf's own moving story, Quinto knows the Brilliant Minds cases make people cry and sees the tears as a sign that they're doing something right. "I take that as a compliment,” Quinto told CinemaBlend. “If you were moved and drawn into it and you had an emotional reaction, then I think that means we're doing our job."

The cast of Brilliant Minds appears on Season 2 Episode 1 "Phantom Hook". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

With more touching stories and medical mysteries on the way, read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episodes of Brilliant Minds on NBC.

How to watch Brilliant Minds Season 2

New one-hour episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 2 will air on Monday nights at 10/9c on NBC, starting on September 22.

RELATED: Brilliant Minds Cast & Creator Talk Romantic "Obstacles," Iconic Friendships & What's Next

Where can you stream new episodes of Brilliant Minds? All-new episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 2 will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on TV.

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and the cast appear on Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 1 "Phantom Hook". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Where can you watch past episodes of Brilliant Minds? You can stream all 13 episodes from Brilliant Minds Season 1 on Peacock right now.

RELATED: The Brilliant Minds Season 2 Trailer Reveals Gripping Zachary Quinto Cliffhanger

Brilliant Minds Season 2 features new cast additions

The Brilliant Minds cast has welcomed two new series regulard and a new recurring character. John Clarence Stewart, known for his role on NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, will star as Dr. Anthony Thorne, a new ER doctor at Bronx General who's expected to face "direct conflict" with Dr. Wolf. Brian Altemus, known for his role in The Time Traveler's Wife, has also joined the Dr. Wolf's team of interns, starring as Dr. Charlie Porter, a new neurology resident who's "hiding something from his fellow residents."

Additionally, Scandal star Bellamy Young will play a new recurring character named Dr. Amelia Frank, the clinical director for a long-term mental healthcare facility.

In addition to Quinto, the Brilliant Minds returning cast also features Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Teddy Sears, Spence Moore II, and Donna Murphy.