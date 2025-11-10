Where to Watch Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers: NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

The NBA on NBC is setting up for its fourth week back on the air, and we've already seen a lot of great games between Peacock NBA Mondays and Coast 2 Coast Tuesdays. Now, it's time to look ahead to another Tuesday night double header.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Leading things off on NBC's Tuesday night NBA action this week, we've got a matchup between two storied NBA franchises in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. Both the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to build on their struggles from last season and make deep runs in the Eastern Conference playoffs. While there's still a lot of basketball left to play this season, this is a vital division matchup for both squads. So, let's take a closer look at how to tune in.

RELATED: How to Watch NBA on NBC Games - Everything to Know

Celtics vs. 76ers: How to Watch NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Jaylen Brown, #7, of the Boston Celtics shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on October 26, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan; Kelly Oubre Jr., #9, of the Philadelphia 76ers in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 2, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Chris Schwegler/NBAE/Getty Images; Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

This week, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on November 11 features a pair of must-watch games, and it all tips off in Philly, where the 76ers host the Celtics beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The game will also stream live on Peacock. That's followed by the Denver Nuggets at the Sacramento Kings at 11 p.m. ET.

RELATED: The Full Schedule of NBA on NBC Games for the 2025-2026 Season

The season's still new at this point, but Philadelphia and Boston have already faced off once. Back on Halloween night, the Celtics came into Philadelphia and beat the Sixers by just one point in a thriller of a game. Now, the Sixers are looking to even the score, and they've got a good chance to do it in front of another home crowd.

Both teams have been plagued by injuries in recent months, including ongoing recoveries for Boston's Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Paul George. Tatum is out until at least the spring after going down during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but Embiid and George, who've both fought injuries frequently in recently years, could be ready to go in time for this matchup, giving the Sixers an added edge.

Will Tuesday's game be an indication of what's to come this season for these two squads? It might be too early to tell, but with Jaylen Brown stepping up to lead the Celtics in scoring, and Tyrese Maxey working to fill personnel gaps for the Sixers, this should be an exciting clash.

Plus, when it's over, you can stay tuned for the second game of the double-header as the Kings take on the Nuggets at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!

NBA games air every Monday night on Peacock and every Tuesday night on NBC and Peacock throughout the basketball season. And after Sunday Night Football winds down, get ready for Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock too!