Where to Watch 2025 Grand Prix China Ice Skating - Exclusively on Peacock (Schedule)

We still have a few months until NBC Sports brings you exclusive coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see Olympic athletes in action right now. Up next? Ice skating in the 2025 Grand Prix China — which is streaming exclusively on Peacock all weekend long.

The 2025 Grand Prix China will stream live on Peacock from Friday through Sunday, with a special encore presentation to catch viewers up Saturday afternoon on NBC. Every skater across every discipline streams live on Peacock.

Events will include some true star athletes, with reigning world champions Alysa Liu (women’s singles) and Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance) from the United States headlining NBC Sports’ coverage of 2025 Grand Prix China. The events will stream live on Peacock from Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center in Chongqing, China.

2025 Grand Prix China LIVE Coverage Schedule

Alysa Liu of the United States competes in the Women's Free Skating during the ISU World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Friday, October 24

Rhythm Dance – 2:45 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Women’s Short – 4:25 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Men’s Short – 7:00 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Pairs’ Short – 8:50 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Saturday, October 25

Free Dance – 2:30 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Women’s Free – 4:30 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Men’s Free – 6:40 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Pairs’ Free – 8:50 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Encore Presentation* – 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, October 26

Exhibition Gala – 2:30 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance during the ISU World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Liu leads a competitive women’s field that also includes fellow American and reigning Grand Prix Final champion Amber Glenn. In the ice dance event, reigning Olympic team gold medalists and three-time reigning world champions Chock and Bates from the U.S. are expected to make their series season debut. Olympic gold medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (China) are expected to make their competitive return to the sport after three years away in the pairs event. In the men’s event, world silver medalist Mikhail Shaidorov (Kazakhstan) is also expected to compete this weekend.

Milan Cortina Winter Olympics coming in 2026

Of course, all this ice skating action is just a precursor to the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics set for February 6-22, 2026. Events and competitions will take place from Milan to Cortina, across several venues and regions. This is only the second time the Olympics have been held in Cortina, with the last coming in 1956.

Just like past Olympics, you can catch all the action exclusively on NBC and Peacock this winter.