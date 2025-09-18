Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Join Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop for Their First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

Where to Stream The Voice (2025): How to Watch The Voice Season 28 New Episodes

The countdown to Season 28 of The Voice is ticking away with fans, Coaches, and Artists excited to get the singing started once again!

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

This season's Coach lineup is stacked with veterans: Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. Host Carson Daly returns for his 28th consecutive season, celebrating 14 years as the show's master of ceremonies. But this is his first season possessing the power of the Carson Callback.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Has an Unexpected, Hidden Tool in The Voice Studio for Season 28

Here's what you need to know about how to watch The Voice this fall on NBC.

How to watch The Voice in 2025 (Season 28):

The Voice premieres Monday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC. The show will continue to air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC through October 14.

Where to stream The Voice in 2025 (Season 28):

All new episodes of The Voice are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC. Be on the lookout for Monday episodes on Peacock starting Tuesday. Tuesday episodes will start streaming Wednesday on Peacock.

What is The Voice Season 28 (2025) schedule?

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15; Niall Horan on The Voice Season 24, Episode 18. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Beginning on September 22, new episodes of The Voice Season 28 will air Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

RELATED: Every Coach of The Voice From Season 1 Through Season 29

Starting Monday, October 20, The Voice will air only on Monday nights. Episodes on October 20 and October 27 will start at 8/7c. Starting November 3, episodes of The Voice will air Monday nights at 9/8c on NBC.

"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop Dogg said on The Tonight Show in 2024 about becoming a Coach on The Voice. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

RELATED: Reba McEntire Called Niall Horan a "Wild Man" on The Voice After This Hilarious Prank

As for Horan, he told NBC Insider about being a Coach, "I love finding new talent online and things, so I really wanted to get involved and find a new crop of talent that we can nurture and make careers of."