Get all the details on how, where, and when to watch episodes of the NBC hospital comedy, now in its second season.

Where to Stream St. Denis Medical Episodes After They Air on Monday Nights

Season 2 of St. Denis Medical is officially underway, and keeping up is way easier than coming back to work after a relaxing Hawaiian vacation.

The comedy returned on November 3, with two new episodes that showed how much the fictional Oregon hospital has changed — and how much it hasn't — since the end of Season 1. As nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) readjusted after an island getaway, administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) committed hard to the new birthing center she opened with an influx of cash, and took it upon herself to teach the staff self defense after surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) was attacked in the parking lot.

What she didn't know — and what Bruce didn't immediately admit — was that his attacker was more vicious and unpredictable than she could have ever imagined.

Meanwhile, Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) have sort of switched places romantically, with Matt moving on from his crush and Serena finding herself hurt by his choice to put some distance between them.

New episodes of St. Denis Medical air every Monday at 8/7c, but how do you stream the ones you missed? Find out below.

Where to stream St. Denis Medical Season 1 and Season 2

Watch every episode of St. Denis Medical on Peacock. New episodes stream the day after they air, and that's not all. You can binge all of Season 1 and get to know the hospital staff all over again.

Joyce (Wendi Mclendon-Covey) and Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) appear in St. Denis Medical Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

Created by Justin Spitzer, who also brought us Superstore, St. Denis Medical stars McLendon-Covey, Tolman, Lawson, Leeper, Kim, David Alan Grier, and Kaliko Kauahi, and the series comes from Superstar creator Justin Spitzer and showrunner Eric Ledgin.

Season 2 features an exciting slate of new guest stars including Kristen Schaal, Lauren Lapkus, Tim Baltz, Wayne Knight, Paul Scheer, Love Island host Ariana Madix, and even a Season 7 islander.

Draymond Green guest stars in St. Denis Medical Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

Watch The Paper on Mondays after St. Denis Medical

Mockumentary comedy The Paper debuted on Peacock earlier this fall. The Greg Daniels and Michael Koman-created series set in The Office universe is now airing weekly on Monday nights at 8:30/7:30c following new episodes of St. Denis Medical.

The entire first season of The Paper is also streaming on Peacock now, and great news: a second season is on its way.