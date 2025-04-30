Where to Stream St. Denis Medical Season 1

Find out where you can stream St. Denis Medical Season 1 right now.

The first season of NBC's new breakout comedy, St. Denis Medical, officially came to an end this week, which means you're probably wondering where you can re-watch or catch up on it, right? Well, you don't have to worry about scouring the internet for all 18 episodes, because we've got the lowdown on where — and how — to stream them right now.

How to Watch Watch St. Denis Medical on NBC and Peacock.

Where to stream St. Denis Medical

Boasting an insanely fresh score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, all 18 episodes of St. Denis Medical's debut season are now streaming on Peacock right here.

What is St. Denis Medical about? Adopting the mockumentary style that made shows like The Office and Modern Family massive television hits, St. Denis Medical documents the misadventures of quirky doctors, nurses, and administrators at an underfunded, understaffed hospital in Oregon. “Oregon was chosen for a couple reasons,” series co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Eric Ledgin said during last summer's Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California. “One is, I just feel like it’s a very underrepresented state. It’s a great and beautiful state that you don’t hear a lot about.” Ledgin, who previously served as a writer and executive producer on American Auto, created the series with Superstore mastermind Justin Spitzer. Both creators serve as executive producers alongside Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer (the Zombieland and Venom vet also directed the pilot), Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu.

Who stars in St. Denis Medical? Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), David Alan Grier (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Allison Tolman (Krampus), Josh Lawson (Mortal Kombat), Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear), Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty), and Kaliko Kauahi (Raven's Home) make up the show's main cast.

Is St. Denis Medical coming back for a second season? Yes! The show officially received a Season 2 pick-up back in January of this year.

How to subscribe to Peacock

The NBCUniversal platform boasts two different plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). Students, meanwhile, can enjoy Premium for $2.99 a month for an entire year!