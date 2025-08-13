Catch up on the first two Downton films ahead of the third movie's release!

Where to Stream Both Downton Abbey Movies & the Original Series Right Now

For six captivating seasons, Downton Abbey was appointment viewing for millions. The British historical drama shone a spotlight on the lives of the Crawley family, garnering rave reviews along the way — and although the original series ended in 2015, the story didn't.

Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale on Wednesday, September 10 at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Since the show finished its television run, two feature-length films were released — 2019's Downton Abbey and 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era — with the third and final installment of the movie trilogy, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, set for release in September.

Want to catch up on the Downton Abbey movies (or the original show) before the third film's release? Read how, below:

Here's where you can watch the Downton Abbey movies (and original series) right now

Downton Abbey and Downton Abbey: A New Era, as well as the original Downton Abbey series, are now available to stream on-demand on Peacock.

About Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, a.k.a Downton Abbey 3

Mark your calendars and get caught up on your Crawley family lore: The final Downton film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, hits theaters Friday, September 12.

"DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE, the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter," reads the movie's press release.

The film's trailer is epic — "Everything has led to this," indeed! — and gives eager fans even more clues as to what kind of twists and turns the Crawley saga will take as the franchise comes to its end.

Can't wait for September 12? We've got you covered. Tune in on Wednesday, September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC for Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, a special that no Downton fan will want to miss.

For many fans, the decision for the series to live on in the form of three movies was an exciting surprise. But Michelle Dockery told Collider, "I think there was always an intention to do three films. I think the trilogy of films was an intention. But it's amazing that we got to do that many films. I mean, we would have been very happy to do one, but the demand was to do more, and it's been an incredible experience."