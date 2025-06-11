Where to Watch the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies Ahead of Rebirth

Prepare for the super-sized seventh installment by catching up on all the dino-mahyem thus far!

Need a refresher on all the dino-mayhem of the last 32 years ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth opening in theaters next month? Not a problem! All six films comprising the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are currently available on Peacock!

If you're crunched for time, however, the main film you need to watch is 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, which sets the stage for the upcoming release. Gareth Edwards (Monsters, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) directed the project, working off a script by original Jurassic writer, David Koepp, who set the new movie half a decade after the events of Dominion.

With the escaped dinosaurs from Lockwood Manor starting to die off around the globe, only one hotspot of giant lizards remains: InGen's original research facility overrun by rejected mutants along the equator. Hoping to make big bucks off the big specimens, a pharmaceutical company taps Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a former special forces operative, to lead an expedition to collect DNA samples that will supposedly be used to eradicate heart disease.

“While doing research, I found that certain dinosaurs, larger ones in particular, did have extraordinarily long lifespans and the reason was they had remarkably low incidences of heart disease,” Koepp explains in the studio press notes. “That led to the idea that a drug could be synthesized from their DNA, because the greatest killer of humans is heart disease. The nice thing about that premise was that it was true to the core theme, ‘life finds a way.’ Life extension! Everyone can get onboard with that! To me, that seemed a valid reason — combined with the promise of a massive payday for the covert operations team — for smart, competent people to take the risk of going on an adventure into the most dangerous place in the world.”

Edwards is the fifth director to tackle a Jurassic blockbuster after Steven Spielberg (who returns as executive producer on Rebirth), Joe Johnston, Colin Trevorrow, and J.A. Bayona.

Where to watch the Jurassic Park & Jurassic World trilogies ahead of Rebirth

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025).

The original trilogy — Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Jurassic Park III (2001) — is now streaming on Peacock alongside the sequel trilogy: Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

The NBCUniversal streaming service offers two distinct plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). Students can enjoy Premium for just $1.99 for a year!

When does Jurassic World Rebirth come out in theaters? The seventh entry in the 32-year-old franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth hits the big screen Wednesday, July 2. Tickets are now available for pre-order here!