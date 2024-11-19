How to Keep Up With Gabrielle Zabosky After The Voice

On Tuesday's (November 19) episode of The Voice, before making her final eliminations in the Playoffs, Coach Gwen Stefani offered some words of comfort to her singers, three of whom would be going home at the end of the episode.

"One thing that saves me all the time is that we're all going home, and this is just a moment in your life, and whatever you do with this moment is going to be the next part of your life, so that does give me comfort," Stefani said.

Playoffs are always a rough time on The Voice, because everyone remaining on the show has matured and grown as a singer. Everyone feels like a potential star. The cuts get tougher, the goodbyes get more emotional. But that also means that, by the time they've left the show, the singers eliminated in the Playoffs have not just the visibility of a national TV audience, but loads of experience and growth that they can pour into whatever they do next. With that in mind, let's take a look at Team Gwen singer Gabrielle Zabosky, and where you can find her, and her music, now that she's left the show.

Gabrielle Zabosky's journey on The Voice

Gabrielle Zabosky performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 15 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

A powerful young singer from Pennsylvania, Zabosky made waves on The Voice right away with a 4-Chair Turn during the Blind Auditions, after which she joined Team Gwen. While lots of singers shuffle around from team to team during the competition, Zabosky remained part of Team Gwen throughout her run thanks to a string of victories. In the Battles, she won out over fellow Team Gwen star Frankie Torres, and in the Knockouts, she beat both Felsmere and Kay Sibal to keep her perfect record intact.

Unfortunately, that didn't last in the Playoffs, and despite a powerful performance of "Listen to Your Heart," Zabosky was eliminated. But that doesn't mean she's going quietly.

Where to follow Gabrielle Zabosky after The Voice

On social media, where she's known primarily as "G.G," Zabosky keeps up a presence, and keeps releasing new music. You can find her on Instagram, on TikTok, and on YouTube, where she's recently released new music. Her single "Hurricane" is now available on YouTube and other streaming platforms, as is her song "In Love," which was released last year.