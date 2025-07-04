Where Is the Love Island USA Villa? Inside the Islanders' Iconic Tropical Oasis

From the massive plush sofas to the outdoor kitchen, the Love Island USA villa is most definitely an oasis located in the most idyllic tropical setting. As the Islanders cook breakfast in their bathing suits, squeeze in a quick yoga session, or just laze around with their personalized water bottles in hand, the villa always serves as the backdrop of one of Peacock's most-watched reality series.

Ahead of Love Island USA Season 7's premiere in June 2025, Ariana Madix took viewers on a playful tour of the newly upgraded space, joking that the villa is the perfect place to "make memories that last with people who may not." The Vanderpump Rules alum, who made her hosting debut in Love Island USA Season 6, also teased that the villa would not be complete without plenty of pillows, neon signs, and "just enough beds so that each person sleeps next to someone very hot."

RELATED: The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast: Every Islander That's Entered the Villa

Ariana Madix in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Read on to learn all about the iconic Love Island USA villa, where it's located, and more.

Where is the Love Island USA villa? The Love Island USA Season 7 villa is located in Fiji, where episodes are filmed in real-time. Featuring sprawling oceans views of the South Pacific and mountains in the distance, the villa is just steps away from the beach. In fact, Islanders have access to a deck where plenty of heated and heartwarming chats have gone down.

Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe and Charlie Georgiou during Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 10. Photo: Peacock

RELATED: How Love Island USA's Amaya Espinal Dropped a Viral Song without Leaving Fiji

The Love Island USA villa has a pool, fire pit, and two stories of neon signs

Comfortably housing 10 OG Islanders at the start of the season and plenty of new bombshells along the way, the Love Island USA villa is big, featuring two stories of rooms as well as open air spaces to hang out.

Islanders can lounge around on a variety of big, semi-circle style couches, including a hot pink sofa surrounding the villa's infamous fire pit where plenty of dramatic moments have taken place. Like Season 7's new "Stand on Business" mailbox game, during which the Islanders read postcards about themselves and addressed what's been on their minds.

The villa in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

The upstairs level of the villa is where you can find regularly featured spaces on the show such as the girl's dressing room and Soul Ties.

Love Island USA Villa Photo: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

RELATED: Love Island USA's Hannah Says This Islander Acted Like the "President of the Villa"

Season 7 of Love Island USA added a photo booth, sauna, and speakeasy to the villa

The newest season of Love Island USA introduce several new spaces where the Islanders can make the most of their stay in Fiji. As Ariana revealed in her tour, the villa now features a photo booth because it's "always important for your guests to leave with a little token of your appreciation." And it's certainly been well-used by the Islanders, whether they're saying goodbye to one of their new friends following a shocking dumping or they're just cozying up inside with their connection.

Islanders have also been spending plenty of time and sharing plenty of smooches in the villa's sultry new speakeasy lounge. And while Ariana hoped the villa's new sauna would “ensure things get extra hot this season," it's so far proven to be a go-to place for intimate chats and venting sessions between buddies.

Where is Casa Amor on Love Island USA? Casa Amor from Love Island USA is also located in Fiji, not far from the main villa. Each season, either the girls or the boys are sent off to spend a week at Casa Amor, during which their current connections will be put to the ultimate test as new bombshells arrive on the island to shake things up. "There's not a more tempting vacation on the face of this earth," Ariana says in a tour video of Casa Amor. "Come for the glorious views, leave with whoever you choose."

RELATED: Love Island USA's New Casa Amor Rules, Explained: "Everyone Gets a Second Chance"

Casa Amor in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

How to watch new episodes of Love Island USA

Transport yourself to Fiji and take a peek inside the villa by watching new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 every day, expect Wednesday, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET only on Peacock.