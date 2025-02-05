Where Is Mouch on Chicago Fire? (February 5, 2025)

Behind the Scenes on the Crossover Event with Med, Fire and P.D. | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Any time Mouch is missing at Firehouse 51, Chi-Hards take note. But don't worry, he'll be back soon.

Several firefighters have claimed fan-favorite status throughout the past 13 years on Chicago Fire, but none more than Mouch McHolland, played by Christian Stolte.

Those who love Mouch may have noticed his absence during Chicago Fire's February 5, 2025 episode. What's up with that, you ask? Have no fear; Mouch will be back soon, and he has a very romantic reason for missing out on the Firehouse 51 action this week.

Find out why Mouch was absent from Firehouse 51 on Season 13, Episode 12 ("Relief Cut"), below.

Where was Mouch in Chicago Fire this week? February 5, 2025 Mouch was missing on Chicago Fire's February 5, 2025 episode to stay home and care for his recovering wife, Chicago P.D.'s Trudy Platt (Amy Morton). For those who missed the three-part One Chicago crossover, Platt narrowly escaped death after a harrowing shooting, so she's still recovering, thankfully with her doting husband Mouch by her side. It didn't take long for Firehouse 51 Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) to comment on Mouch's absence after noticing his go-to floater, Chippy, was at the station. Pascal asked Herrmann (David Eigenberg), "Any idea when Mouch gets back?" "Yeah, couple more shifts," Herrmann informed him. "But Trudy, she's dying to get back to work, so he's sticking around to make sure that doesn't happen. And the doctors are thinking that she could get some more rest." "I'm glad she's on the mend," Pascal said. Herrmann smirked, "That lady is indestructible." So fret not, Fire fans — Mouch will be back soon!

Christian Stole talks about Mouch's future at Firehouse 51

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) appear in Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11 "In The Trenches: Part 1". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Mouch has some big dreams for his future at the CFD. He recently made rank after passing the Lieutenant's exam, celebrating his promotion alongside Herrmann, who passed the Captain's exam.

"Mouch's ultimate plan is for Herrmann to move into the Chief seat so that I can take over as the Lieutenant on Engine, so you know there's obstacles to that, of course," Stolte told The Fletcher Ford podcast ahead of Season 13. "We already have a new Chief and all of that kind of stuff, so it's really about maintaining the integrity of Truck. My character is the only one remaining from the original lineup on Truck; I've been on Truck for 13 years."

That's over a decade of rescues with Firehouse 51, leading to countless cherished memories among the Fire cast.

"Take any moment in the back of that truck where we're laughing until tears come out of our eyes, and that's my favorite moment," Stolte told TVMeg during a 2021 interview. "As far as the actual acting part, a lot of the cool rescues and stuff we did, those are hard-won moments. They take a lot of hard work from a lot of people to make those things happen, and they are rewarding in their own way."

