Where Is Jessy Schram's Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med? (May 7, 2025)

Those who tune in for the weekly drama on Chicago Med may be surprised by the noticeable absence of Dr. Hannah Asher, played by the beloved Jessy Schram.

The May 7 episode of Chicago Med ("The Invisible Hand") promises some tantalizing action as Gaffney faces a staffing crisis among the nurses, an ongoing conflict that has put Gaffney's director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and lead RN Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) at odds. But where is Hannah amid the madness?

Considering Hannah is typically on the front lines of whatever medical mayhem hits the Windy City hospital, her sudden disappearance raises eyebrows. But Hannah deserves the rest after being such a busy bee this season. Not only has she reconnected with her estranged older sister, Lizzie (Erin Anderson), and made strides to help Lizzie become a mother, but she's also navigated some intense romantic turmoil with Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), her now ex-boyfriend.

Many were sad to see the Gaffney couple break up, but Hannah has bigger concerns. After her sister suffered a miscarriage, Hannah has offered to become a surrogate for Lizzie, a decision that was met with concern from her good friend, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber). Hannah has loved reconnecting with Lizzie, but is she spreading herself too thin to help her loved one?

Between shocking breakups and heart-wrenching moments with her family, Hannah has been going through it. So Chi-Hards will quickly note she is M.I.A. in Med's May 7 episode. Find out why Hannah isn't at Gaffney, below.

Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appear in Season 9, Episode 3 of Chicago Med. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Where is Jessy Schram's Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med this week? (May 7, 2025) Dr. Hannah Asher is absent in Season 10, Episode 20 ("The Invisible Hand") because she took a sick day. Goodwin informs the staff of Hannah's absence at the top of the episode, and with many nurses OOO, Gaffney's E.D. is being tested without the manpower. But worry not; Hannah will return to the Gaffney grind in upcoming episodes as soon as she feels better.

Dr. Hannah Asher guest stars in Chicago Fire's May 7 episode

Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appears in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 8. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Viewers may not catch Hannah in the May 7 episode of Chicago Med, but funnily enough, One Chicago fans can catch up with the Gaffney OBGYN during the Chicago Fire hour.

That's right, Schram guest stars in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 20 ("Cut Me Open"), crossing paths with Firehouse 51 sweethearts Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) after they visit Gaffney to bond with the mother of a baby they hope to adopt. It's the makings of an excellent crossover moment, so Chi-Hards won't want to miss it!

