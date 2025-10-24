Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Carisi Consults Baxter for Legal Advice on How to Stop an AI Company | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Sergeant Fin Tutuola has been missing from the action in SVU Season 27, but he'll return soon.

Ice T Reveals Exactly When He'll Be Back on Law & Order: SVU: "He Pops Up..."

As Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues to tackle one mind-boggling case after another, Ice T's Sergeant Fin Tutuola has been MIA from the high-stakes investigations. So where has he been throughout Season 27? Have no fear, Fin will be back with his elite squad very, very soon.

After attending the wake of Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) during the Season 27 premiere, Fin ended up in the hospital when he was attacked by two scammers in a dark park. As Fin tried to save a woman from what he believed was an assault, he was ambushed by her and her supposed attacker, who ran off and stole the sergeant's gun.

"I got played," Fin told his detectives, Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane), and Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), when they visited him in the hospital. "It's a rope-a-dope, and I'm the dope. They got my gun."

"We're on it," Bruno told Fin as Velasco nodded in agreement.

While Fin tried to keep Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the dark about his missing weapon, it didn't remain a secret for long as Benson later confronted him in the hospital. "I thought that I put in the time and the work to earn your trust," Benson told Fin, who said that Bruno and Velsaco were simply following his orders.

"Any heat that comes from this, I'm willing to take," Fin told Benson. "This was not about trust, this was about protecting you."

"I don't need to be protected, Fin," Benson said. "We look out for each other, we have always looked out for each other."

So where has Ice T been since all this went down? Read on for everything you need to know about when Fin will return to SVU.

Where has Ice T been on Law & Order: SVU Season 27? After getting attacked in the Season 27 premiere, Ice T revealed in a behind-the-scenes video while on location for SVU that Fin has been "going through some things" as he recovers. "People are wondering what's going on with Fin this season. Yeah, well, Fin got his a-- beat," Ice T said, confirming that "he pops back up" in future episodes. Since the premiere, Fin has since made an appearance in Episode 3 ("A Vicious Circle"), where it was revealed that he was recovering at home and in physical therapy following his hospitalization. Fin also casually revealed he was watching Love Island during his time off.

Det. Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) and Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 3 "A Vicious Circle". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When does Ice T come back on Law & Order: SVU Season 27? Ice T will be back on SVU soon! In an October 18 response to a fan on X asking about Fin's whereabouts, Ice T revealed he'll back in Episode 7. The actor also shed some light on what Fin will be going through when he returns following the jarring attack. "He pops up in Episode 7, where he's a little bit on edge, you know? He's going through some things, you know what I’m saying? He got jumped, and he’s trying to figure s--- out," Ice T shared in his behind-the-scenes video on the set of SVU on October 7. Currently, Episode 7 ("False Idols") of SVU is set to air on November 13 at 9/8c on NBC. "Stay tuned," Ice T added. "[The SVU writers] got an interesting story curve for my character this season. I'm not in it as much as you probably like, but I'm in it enough. You're going to enjoy how it turns out."

Fin will be reunited with Rollins when he returns to SVU

Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 21, Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When Fin returns to work, he'll be reunited with his former partner, Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who's now officially back on Benson's SVU squad and partnered up with Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly).

Ice T and Giddish are close friends in real life, and the rapper couldn't be more thrilled that she's back on the SVU Season 27 cast. "I love Kelli," Ice T told Entertainment Weekly in August 2025. "Kelli became a really close person to me. So when they said they were bringing her back, I was overwhelmed, happy."