Where Is Ice T's Fin Tutuola in Tonight’s Law & Order: SVU Episode? October 2, 2025

Learn why the trusted SVU Sergeant is missing — and when he'll return to the squad room.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans may notice something unusual during tonight's episode: Sergeant Fin Tutuola, played by Law & Order legend Ice T, will be nowhere to be found.

As one of the series' most enduring characters and a steady presence in the squad room, Fin's absence may leave viewers curious about why the veteran detective isn't in the thick of he latest case. Ice T's beloved character has been part of the SVU beat since Season 2, becoming a franchise staple with his dry wit, sharp instincts, and unwavering loyalty to his team and his ride-or-die Captain, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Fin is not only a fan-favorite but also a grounding force for the squad, so anytime he's missing from an episode, it doesn't go unnoticed.

During SVU Season 27, Episode 2 ("Waiver of Consent"), the squad tackles a case without their trusted Sergeant. But don't fret, Fin will return soon. Read more, below:

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where is Ice T's Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU this week? October 2, 2025 Fin is OOO during SVU Season 27, Episode 2 ("Waiver of Consent"), likely because the Sergeant is still on the mend following SVU's premiere, when Fin landed in the hospital after being bamboozled by two robbers. ICYMI: Fin was walking home from Captain Donald Cragen's memorial service when he ran into what appeared to be an assault in progress. Fin took out his firearm and directed the woman to safety, only for him to realize a moment too late that the duo was setting him up. The pair brutally beat Fin and stole his weapon, fleeing the scene. Fin was fortunate enough to reach the hospital to recover from his injuries, but he had other concerns on his mind. His service weapon was stolen, and with a new Chief at the helm of the Manhattan precinct, he didn't want Benson to take any heat. Fin chose to hide his stolen weapon from Benson, instructing the SVU detectives to retrieve his firearm before anyone caught on. Benson caught wind of Fin's secret investigation, and it landed him in hot water with his Captain.

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When will Ice T's Fin Tutuola return to Law & Order: SVU? While Fin continues his recovery, Ice T has assured fans that Fin will be back during SVU's October 9 episode, Season 27, Episode 3 ("A Vicious Circle"). “In the first episode, something bad happens to me and I end up in the hospital,” Ice T told People ahead of SVU's action-packed Season 27 premiere. “I wasn’t in the second episode, but I’m back in the third — they move us around.” The logline for the episode reads: "Bruno suspects a bomb was planted to destroy DNA evidence in a rape case; Benson takes on a murder investigation connected to the bombing; Griffin experiences the frustrating setbacks of working an SVU case."

Ice T isn't leaving Law & Order: SVU anytime soon

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

After appearing on over 450 episodes of the long-running NBC nail-biter, it's safe to say that Ice T feels comfortable on the set of SVU, and he has no plans on retiring soon. Ice T is proud of being a mainstay on such a historic show.

"There are people that have acted way longer than me, but to be on one show continuously for that long, it has never been done," Ice T told ET.

During a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ice T expressed his gratitude for SVU's fans, cast, and crew. "I love working with [Hargitay], I love working with everybody. It's a beautiful crew and cast. We get new cast members, we're just very fortunate," he said. "The fan base just keeps growing."

