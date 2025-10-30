Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

SVU fans are counting down the days until Sgt. Fin Tutuola is back on the beat.

Where Is Ice T in Tonight’s SVU Episode? Here's When Fin Tutuola Will Be Back

Sergeant Fin Tutuola has been missing on Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, leaving several fans wondering when Ice T's iconic character will return to the squad room.

Since Season 2, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has relied on her ride-or-die Fin to have her back when the going gets tough. Whether he's throwing a barbed jab at a suspect during an interrogation or mentoring a fellow squad member on the grueling ropes of sex crimes, Fin never fails to steal the show. But as Fin tackles some personal setbacks, he hasn't been on SVU screens as much, leaving many fans missing the beloved squad member.

Fear not, SVU fans — Fin will return soon. Find out when Fin will return to Law & Order: SVU, below.

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where is Ice T's Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU? October 30, 2025 Fin remains on leave from the SVU to recover from his extensive injuries sustained in the Season 27 premiere. Fin was brutally attacked after a duo of con artists pretending to simulate an assault before flipping on the SVU Sergeant and stealing his gun. Fin was whisked to the hospital, where he woefully clued in his squad on what happened. "I got played," Fin confessed to the detectives. "It's a rope-a-dope, and I'm the dope." Fin has since made a brief appearance in Season 27's ("A Vicious Circle"), after longtime SVU detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) visited Fin at home, where he learned Fin was still completing physical therapy while recovering from his injuries. Velasco thanked Fin for everything he'd done, while Fin shrugged off the praises. It's been a minute since SVU fans have seen their steadfast Sergeant on TV screens, but Ice T is here to tell fans not to worry — Fin will return soon, delivering a gripping storyline.

Ice T reassured SVU fans he'll be back soon

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Fin may be on the mend, but based on what Ice T has revealed about his character's fate in an upcoming episode, the bruise to Fin's ego may leave a lasting scar.

"People are wondering what's going on with Fin this season. Yeah, well, Fin got his a-- beat," Ice T shared in a behind-the-scenes video on the set of SVU on October 7, revealing when Fin would finally "pop up" back at the 16th precinct.

"He pops up in Episode 7, where he's a little bit on edge, you know? He's going through some things, you know what I’m saying?" Ice T explained. "He got jumped, and he’s trying to figure s--- out."

"Stay tuned," Ice T concluded. "[The SVU writers] got an interesting story curve for my character this season. I'm not in it as much as you probably like, but I'm in it enough. You're going to enjoy how it turns out."

As the longest-running actor on primetime, Ice T has no interest in losing that title as he continues to steal the show on SVU. "There are people that have acted way longer than me, but to be on one show continuously for that long, it has never been done," Ice T told ET.

After over 400 episodes and dozens of closed criminal cases, fans continue to adore the sarcasm-slinging Sergeant and can't wait to welcome him back.

Don't miss Fin's triumphant return to the precinct by watching Law & Order: SVU Season 27, Episode 7 ("False Idols"), which airs on November 13 at 9/8c on NBC.