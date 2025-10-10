Ice T reassured fans that Sgt. Fin Tutuola won't be gone from his SVU post for long.

Ice T Reveals Where Fin Is on SVU Season 27: "He's Going Through Some Things..."

After closing cases with the squad for over a quarter century, you can bet Law & Order: Special Victims Units fans notice when Ice T's iconic Sergeant Fin Tutuola is absent from the squad room.

And amid some jaw-dropping developments in Fin's life, Ice T took to social media to talk about the Sergeant's fate in Season 27. As Fin continues to recover and rest on SVU, Ice T reassured fans that his character is A-OK and will be back with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the detectives soon.

"Hey SVU fans, what’s up? It's Ice, we’re out here shooting on the streets of New York. Check it out, we got paramedics, cameras, it’s going down," Ice T told fans in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on October 7, panning the camera to show the exciting behind-the-scenes action of SVU. "People are wondering what’s going on with Fin this season."

True to his character, Ice T jumped straight to the point, diving into Fin's hospitalization in the Season 27 premiere after he was beaten up by a pair of con artists.

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

"Yeah, well, Fin got his a-- beat," Ice T explained. "He pops back up. He pops up in Episode 3 ['A Vicious Circle'], then he pops up in Episode 7, where he's a little bit on edge, you know? He's going through some things, you know what I’m saying? He got jumped, and he’s trying to figure s--- out."

The last time SVU viewers saw Fin in Season 27, Episode 3, he bid farewell to longtime squad room hero, Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), receiving a pop-in from the detective during his "Love Island watch party." There, viewers learned Fin is in physical therapy following the assault.

As Fin continues his leave of absence to recover at home and complete his PT, Ice T revealed that the attack will take a heavy emotional toll on the seasoned Sergeant after he returns to the squad room.

Ice T says SVU fans will enjoy Fin's Season 27 story: "You'll find out"

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ice T continued his message for fans by encouraging them to "stay tuned" to the NBC nail-biter to see where Fin's story heads next. And he says it's going to be juicy.

"[The SVU writers] got an interesting story curve for my character this season," Ice T revealed in the video. "You're going to enjoy how it turns out."

Amid the reassurances, Ice T added that he appreciates the SVU die-hards who clock his absence from the squad room anytime Fin doesn't grace Law & Order Thursdays with his beloved sarcasm.

"Thanks for all the people that are saying, 'Where is Ice in the episode?' Let them know, but I’m alright. I'm healthy in real life, even though I'm a little bit twisted on the show. You'll find out. Love is love, respect."

Stay tuned for Fin's latest storyline by watching Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.