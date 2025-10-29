Where Was Dante Torres This Week on Chicago P.D.? (October 29)

Torres has been navigating a minor breakdown on Chicago P.D., and he was OOO in Season 13's latest.

Considering the rough patch Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) has been navigating on Chicago P.D., viewers were quick to notice his absence in October 29's Season 13, Episode 5, "Miami."

Torres has been going through it on Chicago P.D. after an action-packed Season 12 left him exhausted and utterly lost. Ever since, he's slowly been picking up the pieces as the Intelligence Unit returns in full force in Season 13. However, the ghosts of Torres' past have continued to haunt him. He was seen literally tearing himself up over the pain during Season 13's "Open Wounds."

However, we'll have to wait a little while longer for an update on what's next for the young cop. Find out why Torres was M.I.A. during the October 29 episode of Chicago P.D.:

Where was Dante Torres on Chicago P.D.? (October 29) While a reason for Torres' absence wasn't specified during P.D.'s latest, Chihards can assume that the Intelligence Unit officer is enjoying the rare day off. While he was gone, the Intelligence Unit investigated the bombing of an office building, leading them on a winding criminal takedown. He'll return in next week's Torres episode "Send Me," in which he'll be dragged into a deadly conspiracy when a routine errand takes a violent turn.

Dante Torres has been struggling on P.D. Season 13

Actions always have consequences on Chicago P.D., and Torres began to grapple with depression and anxiety in Season 12 of the NBC nail-biter. After exploring a love affair with former criminal informant Gloria Perez, she was shockingly murdered. The tragic death not only shocked Torres, who blamed himself for the fallout, but also sparked a troublesome domino effect that resulted in the disbandment of the Intelligence Unit.

To say he's taken these setbacks to heart is an understatement. Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) has encouraged his squad buddy to stop being so hard on himself, but Aguilar reveals that's not a simple order for Torres.

"He lost someone he loves, and basically, he's responsible for the entire team getting shut down. There's a lot of guilt, but what he always held onto was his faith — and he is having an existential crisis," Aguilar said in a behind-the-scenes video shared to the official One Chicago Instagram account.

"I never thought he was gonna let go of that part of himself, so I'm really excited to see where this story, this arc, takes me this season because it's an arc that carries into a new season," Aguilar said. "How do people behave when they have an existential crisis? When they truly are completely lost in the idea of who they think they were?"

The star continued, "I'm very excited to explore that as an actor and as a character. I think it's a whirlwind of pain. Just a lot of pain and darkness, so I am expecting a lot of dark moments. I don't think the light is there yet — but I'm excited."

Find out what happens to Torres next by watching Season 13 of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.