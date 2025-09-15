Where and How to Watch Love Island Games Season 2: A Guide

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The second season of the Peacock competition series is premiering Tuesday, September 16 at 9 p.m. E.T. on Peacock.

Summer may be over, taking with it the fun and frenzy of Love Island USA. But never fear, there is more sexy chaos headed your way, as a new season of Love Island Games is getting into gear! Similar to Love Island USA, Love Island Games is all about pairing up and competing to be the last couple standing in the hopes of winning $100,000. But instead of all-new faces, the contestants are a mix of alumni from previous seasons of Love Island from the States, Australia, and the UK.

On Love Island Games, every day is filled with games and challenges that test the couples' strengths. Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba won the first season, though they have since split up. Like Love Island USA, Love Island Games will be hosted by Ariana Madix, taking over for Love Island UK star Maya Jama. Love Island: Aftersun will be taken over again by UK Season 5 alum, Maura Higgins.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Love Island Games the moment new episodes drop.

Watch Love Island Games on Peacock

The first episode of Season 2 of Love Island Games premieres on Tuesday, September 16 at 9 p.m. E.T. on Peacock. New episodes drop at 9 p.m. E.T. every day except Wednesday (though there will be a Wednesday episode during the premiere week), with Saturday's episode streaming the typical Love Island: Aftersun chat show to discuss the week's drama.

Can't wait that long? Season 1 of Love Island Games, as well as multiple international editions of Love Island, Love Island USA, and Love Island: Beyond The Villa are all streaming now exclusively on Peacock. Get your fix now.

Love Island Season 7 winners Amaya and Bryan have broken up

Sadly, it's not just Jack and Justine who didn't make it past their season in Fiji. Despite emerging victorious at the end of Season 7 of Love Island USA, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales decided to call it quits on their relationship.

"My Papayas — Bryan and I are no longer together," Espinal wrote on her Instagram Story on August 27. "After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn't align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don't have to drink the whole sea to know it's salty."

"All love here and I truly wish him the best," she added. On the upside, maybe one or both of them will be looking for another shot at love? Via the Games?