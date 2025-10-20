Where Did Reba McEntire Grow Up?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Queen of Country was raised a cowgirl from day one.

Reba McEntire has made her mark on the entertainment world in countless ways, from her Grammy-winning music career to her roles in numerous TV shows and films — and, of course, by being an iconic Coach on The Voice.

But where did it all begin? Where did the Queen of Country music grow up?

As it turns out, the Happy’s Place star has something in common with the one and only Blake Shelton.

Keep reading for more information about McEntire’s upbringing.

Where is Reba McEntire from? McEntire was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, and spent her childhood in nearby Chockie — on her family’s 8,000-acre cattle ranch. (Former Voice Coach Blake Shelton also grew up in Oklahoma and currently has a ranch there.) That’s right; long before she became a music legend, Ms. Reba grew up on a ranch — talk about having country roots.

In a 2023 TikTok video, McEntire read a passage from her book, Not That Fancy, and revealed that her late father, a champion steer roper, enforced only a few rules during her childhood.

"Daddy didn’t have lots of rules because he trusted us to do the right thing," McEntire explained. "But the few rules he did have were important ones and you would never catch us kids breaking them. Number one: Don’t play cards in the daytime. Number two: Don’t watch TV in the daytime. Number three: Don’t count your money in front of others."

Country singer Reba McEntire in 1994. Photo: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

The values her father passed along still resonate today — mostly. According to the star, she was able to discover her own work-life balance because of them.

"The daytime was for work and the evenings were for fun," McEntire said. "And I do think that concept still holds true — we work hard and we play hard, not sure about the rest."

Reba McEntire had a childhood love for horses

Growing up on such a massive ranch sparked McEntire’s love for riding horses — she frequently participated in barrel racing at local rodeos — and in a 2017 Instagram post, the star shared a stunning throwback photo from her childhood.

The photo itself shows a fresh-faced McEntire in a winter hat and riding her horse, Fancy.

"On my barrel horse, which Delores Smith said was the ugliest horse she'd ever seen. So I named it Fancy just to make it feel better," McEntire captioned.

Despite being a world-famous country artist and beloved actress, McEntire’s upbringing will always have a special place in her heart.

"Riding is as natural to me as breathing," she told Cowgirl Magazine in 2022.

Watch Ms. Reba as she competes on The Voice in Season 28 every Monday at 8/7c — only on NBC.