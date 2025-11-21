What Happened to Elphaba & Fiyero at the End of Wicked: For Good? (EXPLAINED)

The curtain had finally closed on Wicked: For Good.

Part 2 of the Wicked saga enjoyed its nationwide U.S. theatrical release on November 21, and for millions of fans, the slow passage of time between the first film and Wicked: For Good has been well worth the wait. Bowen Yang put everything in perspective: "Everyone's like, 'This is the longest intermission ever,'" he joked with TODAY.com.

RELATED: Changes the Wicked Movie Made From the Original Musical, Explained

So, what happened to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey's Prince Fiyero at the thrillifying end of Wicked: For Good? Keep reading to find out — but beware, there are spoilers ahead!

What happens to Elphaba and Prince Fiyero at the end of Wicked: For Good?

In Wicked: For Good, as punishment for protecting Elphaba, Prince Fiyero is presumed to be dead after being attacked and strung up in a corn field by the Emerald City guards. After trying to revive him with a spell — in the form of the epic ballad "No Good Deed" — Elphaba believes she has failed to save his life.

By the end of the film, a defeated Elphaba apparently surrenders to the Wizard and his guards, leaving her treasured Grimmerie book of spells with Glinda, whom she tasks with changing Oz for the better. Elphaba leaves out a bucket of water, allowing Dorothy to "melt" her in an iconic scene that many viewers had been waiting for ever since the two-part film had been announced. All that was left behind was her iconic black witch's hat.

However, the twist is quickly revealed: Elphie didn't die at the hands of Dorothy. She actually hid under a trap door and faked her dramatic death. One of the lasting scenes in Wicked: For Good occurs when Fiyero makes his triumphant return, is revealed as the Scarecrow, and opens the trap door to reveal Elphaba so they can finally be together.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) appear in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Where do Elphaba and Fiyero go at the end of Wicked: For Good?

In a faithful nod to the original Wicked musical, Elphaba and Fiyero (aka the Scarecrow) leave Oz together at the end of Wicked: For Good, their destination remaining unknown to viewers. All that we do know is it's called, The Place Beyond Oz.

It's the same destination located under the yellow brick road that the banished animals were headed to earlier in the film. The scene was a bit of an easter egg, as it showed Elphaba having a vision of two figures venturing out into The Place Beyond Oz. It's not until the end of the movie we learn those people were herself and Fiyero.

RELATED: When Does the Wicked For Good Soundtrack Come Out? Release Info, How to Listen

Jonathan Bailey is Fiyero in Wicked for Good, directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Call it "happily ever after" if you must. Still, the whereabouts of the two star-crossed lovers continue to be one of the more intriguing mysteries in every version — book, movie, musical, or otherwise — of Wicked that is released.

If anything, fans can be assured that in the end, Elphaba and Fiyero are finally together — and Elphie can rest easy knowing that for the first time in her life, she "is that girl."

Wicked: For Good is now in theaters! Check out the official movie website for Wicked: For Good right here.