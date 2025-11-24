When Will The Voice Mic Drop Winner Be Revealed?

The Playoffs are almost here, but we're not quite done with the last task of the Knockouts. In addition to determining which Artists from their teams are moving on to the next stage of the competition, the four Coaches of The Voice Season 28 (Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan) had to choose just one Artist each to nominate for the Mic Drop, a golden opportunity that could make their careers.

This is how McEntire explained it in an earlier episode: “We have a new thing called the Mic Drop button, and each Coach gets to select one of their Artists. And then we turn them over to the voters of America, and they pick who’s gonna get to perform at the Rose [Parade]." The Rose Parade is an annual New Year's Day tradition in Southern California that's broadcast around the country, and performing on a float will bring national visibility to whichever Artist wins!

Of course, the Coaches took choosing their Mic Drop Artist seriously. "I’m anxious to see who’s gonna get that top notch performance that deserves it," said Coach Snoop, who ultimately pressed his button for belter Yoshihanaa. Bublé promised, "My Mic Drop will be used for the most incredible performance on my team." He ended up using his on Max Chambers.

The Mic Drop winner will be revealed during this episode of The Voice

Fortunately, you won't have to wait until 2026 to find out if your favorite is getting this cool moment in the spotlight. On December 8, a.k.a the second night of Playoffs, we'll learn which Artist is the winner of the first-ever Mic Drop competition. In addition to Yoshihanaa and Chambers, other nominees are Dek of Hearts (Team Niall) and Aaron Nichols (Team Reba).

Don't forget: Voting is open until 7 a.m. ET on November 28, so if you haven't chosen your favorite yet, you can do so now by logging into the Voice Official App or going to NBC.com/VoiceVote. The results of the Mic Drop won't affect the ultimate outcome of the competition. It's more of a singing side quest, and another way for the incredible Artists to share their gifts with the world.

The full winner of The Voice will be revealed during the Live Finale on December 16.