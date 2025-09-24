Jourdan Blue Gives His ALL with “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters | Finals | AGT 2025 | NBC

When Will the AGT 20 Winner Be Announced? When to Tune-In for Results

In just a few hours, the America's Got Talent Top 10 will be whittled down to one undeniable Act — and fans will find out who will walk away as the Season 20 champion.

It's been a whirlwind season, and it's safe to say that Judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell — not to mention Host Terry Crews — were blown away by the level of competition this time around. And with the final performances of Season 20 now in the rear-view mirror, there's nothing left for the Top 10 Acts to do but wait for the announcement that could change their lives.

Here's what AGT fans need to know about when the AGT 20 winner will be announced.

When is the final episode of AGT Season 20?

The voting period is over, America has spoken, and tonight's the night. Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, September 24, beginning at 9/8c to witness the dramatic conclusion of AGT Season 20.

At 8/7c, before the winning Act is announced, fans will be treated to a one-hour recap of the previous night's Top 10 performances. It doesn't matter if you already tuned in on Tuesday; it was a night of jaw-dropping moments, and getting an hour's worth of reminders of how talented the Top 10 collectively is worth the rewatch.

Mel B and Sofia Vergara snap a selfie on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 20. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Then, at 9/8c, the moment we've been waiting for all season finally arrives. The live finale will kick off in a big way, featuring performances from past fan-favorite Acts, appearances by special guests, and (we have it on good authority) another classic fit by the always-stylish Crews.

By night's end, one Act will be declared the winner of Season 20, forever etching their name into the history books and claiming the $1 million grand prize.

Who won AGT Season 19?

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Richard Goodall, the singing school janitor who stole America's hearts with his unforgettable rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" early in Season 19's Auditions, was ultimately crowned the winner of Season 19. He's even returning as special guest during tonight's Finale for an epic performance.

The soft-spoken 56-year-old with a larger-than-life singing style effortlessly channeled bands like Journey and Survivor through the competition, giving viewers countless memorable moments every time he stepped onto the AGT stage.

Goodall's AGT success translated into a heartfelt real-world victory as well. On August 10, the star revealed that he finally met his biological father!

"My friends, I'd like to introduce an amazing man; his name is Hubert," Goodall wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to ancestry and Angie I found my biological father. He is a retired K9 police officer in Indy not to mention a retired army veteran. He has no children so you can imagine his shock to find out after all these years? He has a son. While I can't tell you the whole story, but he wasn't even told I existed."

Goodall also gave a shout-out to his wife, Angie, who helped him track down his dad.

"A huge thank you to my Angie," the 55-year-old continued. "Had it not been for her I wouldn't have tried to look."