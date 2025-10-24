Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out exactly when the dazzling lights on this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be turned on for the first time.

It's almost time for one of New York City's most iconic holiday traditions — the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

For more than nine decades, New Yorkers and tourists from around the globe have flocked to Midtown Manhattan go gawk at the dazzling display of the towering tree that stands above an ice skating rink in Rockefeller Plaza.

The big date has been set for 2025 and the stage will soon be set for the festivities that lead up to the magical moment. Read on to find out when the tree will be lit and more about the extravaganza around it.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Will Host and Perform at Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Everything To Know)

When will the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree be lit? This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit the night of Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Those who can't be there in person to catch the action can watch it from the comfort of their homes by tuning into Christmas in Rockefeller Center, airing live from New York City at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The special is two hours long.

Rockefeller Tree Lighting Photo: Getty Images

Who is hosting 2025's Christmas in Rockefeller Center? Reba McEntire, the country music icon who currently stars on Happy's Place and is a Coach on Season 28 of The Voice, will host NBC's annual tree lighting special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. McEntire will also perform at the event.

RELATED: All About Reba McEntire's Surprise Christmas Eve Engagement to Rex Linn (DETAILS)

While the list of other performers has yet to be announced, check back with NBC Insider for updates on who's added to the lineup.

Last year's tree — a 70-year-old, 74-foot Norway Spruce — arrived in Rockefeller Center from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It weighed around 11 tons and contained more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on approximately 5 miles of wire.

The Swarovski star on the 2024 tree was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018. The star alone weighed a whopping 900 pounds and boasted 70 spikes that were adorned in 3 million crystals.

Keep reading NBC Insider to find out all the details about the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree when they're announced!