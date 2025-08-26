When Was the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Filmed?
The Love Island Season 7 reunion premiered August 25 on Peacock.
The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion was a dramatic watch. Fans are still trying to catch their breath after the August 25 episode.
From news that Nic and Olandria still haven't put a label on their relationship to Pepe and Iris revealing their own relationship is "going in a good direction," Love Island USA fans came into the reunion wanting updates on their favorite Islanders — we're looking at you, Bryan and Amaya — and that's exactly what they got.
But when, exactly, was the reunion filmed? Read more details, below:
When was the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion filmed?
The Season 7 reunion was filmed on August 12, 2025, with the episode airing just 13 days later.
Missed the episode? Don't worry: The reunion and all previously-aired episodes of Love Island USA are available on Peacock.
Although the reunion is now officially in the rear-view mirror, Love Island fans still have things to look forward to with Beyond the Villa and Love Island Games. Read more, below:
When is the finale of Love Island: Beyond the Villa?
For weeks, fans have gotten the opportunity to see their favorite Season 6 Islanders away from their usual locale in Fiji in favor of Los Angeles in Love Island: Beyond the Villa. It's been a rollercoaster season, to say the least, and it all culminates in the season finale episode on Thursday, August 28.
Tune in to Peacock on Thursday, August 28 at 9/8c to see how the exciting spinoff ends.
When does Love Island Games Season 2 come out?
Yes, Love Island Games Season 2 is coming!
Slated to premiere on Tuesday, September 16 — exclusively on Peacock — the all-star spinoff will see fan-favorite Islanders competing once again to be the last couple standing and claim their share of the $100,000 prize.
Of course, all that stands between them and the cash is an endless array of twists, turns, and over-the-top competitions that only Love Island can provide.
Stay tuned to NBC Insider for more information about Love Island Games Season 2 as it's announced — including cast details.
