The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion was a dramatic watch. Fans are still trying to catch their breath after the August 25 episode.

From news that Nic and Olandria still haven't put a label on their relationship to Pepe and Iris revealing their own relationship is "going in a good direction," Love Island USA fans came into the reunion wanting updates on their favorite Islanders — we're looking at you, Bryan and Amaya — and that's exactly what they got.

But when, exactly, was the reunion filmed? Read more details, below:

When was the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion filmed?

The Season 7 reunion was filmed on August 12, 2025, with the episode airing just 13 days later.

Missed the episode? Don't worry: The reunion and all previously-aired episodes of Love Island USA are available on Peacock.

Although the reunion is now officially in the rear-view mirror, Love Island fans still have things to look forward to with Beyond the Villa and Love Island Games. Read more, below:

When is the finale of Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

Serena Page, JaNa Craig, Ariana Madix, and Leah Kateb on Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Casey Durkin/PEACOCK

For weeks, fans have gotten the opportunity to see their favorite Season 6 Islanders away from their usual locale in Fiji in favor of Los Angeles in Love Island: Beyond the Villa. It's been a rollercoaster season, to say the least, and it all culminates in the season finale episode on Thursday, August 28.

Tune in to Peacock on Thursday, August 28 at 9/8c to see how the exciting spinoff ends.

When does Love Island Games Season 2 come out?

Ariana Madix in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Yes, Love Island Games Season 2 is coming!

Slated to premiere on Tuesday, September 16 — exclusively on Peacock — the all-star spinoff will see fan-favorite Islanders competing once again to be the last couple standing and claim their share of the $100,000 prize.

Of course, all that stands between them and the cash is an endless array of twists, turns, and over-the-top competitions that only Love Island can provide.

Stay tuned to NBC Insider for more information about Love Island Games Season 2 as it's announced — including cast details.

