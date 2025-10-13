Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

When Was Nick Jonas on The Voice & How Many Times Has He Won?

Nick Jonas is back on The Voice as a Battle Advisor for Team Reba, but this ain't his first rodeo.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Not only is Jonas a seasoned veteran of the music industry — having made hit records both as a solo artist and with his band, the Jonas Brothers — he's also got a long history with The Voice.

When he joined Coach Reba McEntire in the rehearsal room for Season 28 Battles, Jonas mentioned that he'd been on the show "five, six years ago." McEntire added, "Nick’s been on The Voice, he’s had a solo career, he’s very good at what he does. This means the world to me that you said 'yes' because you’re very busy. You just got off Broadway, you’re going on tour with your brothers."

Jonas brought with him a framed photo from when he and McEntire first met, which was way more than five or six years ago. Jonas and McEntire have known one another for literal decades, ever since McEntire starred in Annie, Get Your Gun on Broadway in 2001 and Jonas made his Broadway debut in a small role! The picture of them in costume hugging backstage is just too cute.

"We worked together some 24 years ago; it was the highlight of my career," Jonas said, beaming at the woman he called "my advisor" who taught him about "life, theater, and how things can go wrong." Returning the smile, McEntire dubbed him her "favorite Jonas brother."

When was Nick Jonas on The Voice?

Nick Jonas attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Jonas made his Voice debut in Season 8 as a Battle Advisor for Christina Aguilera, and while he certainly gave some good notes, that season's winner was not from Team Christina.

“Its just such a fun show, as you well know, and getting to be a part of that coaching panel is kind of a dream come true,” Jonas told Host Carson Daly about stepping into the world of The Voice.

He was a full-fledged Coach in Seasons 18 and 20... but got beat both times by the legendary Blake Shelton. Maybe that's why he wanted to partner up with a country Coach this time around? Get a little revenge on Blake in his genre? We see you, crafty Nick!

RELATED: Every Coach of The Voice From Season 1 Through Season 29

How many times has Reba McEntire won The Voice?

Reba McEntire sporting a ponytail on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

McEntire has one win under her belt. In 2024, she coached Asher HaVon all the way to the top and even had another Team Reba Artist come in at second place!

"They're so talented, so I wasn't surprised they made it to the top two," McEntire told NBC Insider about going one-two with HaVon and singer Josh Sanders. "I really wasn't. Very proud. Very giddy. And I didn't vote for either one. I didn't vote throughout the whole competition. I couldn't do that. It's kind of like you just can't pick which kid you love the most. And so it was that way with Josh and Asher. I love them both. They are different. But so gifted, talented."

RELATED: Why Michael Bublé Shockingly Predicts He *Won't* Win The Voice Season 28 (2025)

For Season 28, McEntire's going up against Coaches Niall Horan and Michael Bublé, with two wins apiece, and Snoop Dogg. To see how it all shakes out, tune in to The Voice on NBC Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c.