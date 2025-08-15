This Is When Love Island: Beyond the Villa Was Filmed (DETAILS)

Unlike Love Island USA, which is filmed and streamed to Peacock almost simultaneously as the drama unfolds at the villa, Love Island: Beyond The Villa is shot more like a traditional reality TV show.

The first of its kind spinoff follows the cast of Love Island USA's Season 6, tracking the Islanders — JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington — as they continue dating and live their new lives in Los Angeles.

So, when exactly did Love Island: Beyond The Villa film? Read on to find out.

Here's when Love Island: Beyond the Villa is filmed

The show was filmed from April to May of 2025. So while the show, which airs on Peacock over the summer, isn't to-the-minute, it is basically up-to-date with the drama.

“People are going to get to see why Leah [Kateb] and I get along so well,” Miguel Harichi revealed to Variety. “It’s going to be an in-depth look at our communication, banter and interests. Since leaving the villa, it has continued to improve and progress over time. That’s probably one of the things I’m most excited about, is people seeing why we get along the way we do.”

Kenny Rodriguez, JaNa Craig, Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Connor Newsum, Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin at Harriet’s Rooftop posing at the Love Island: Beyond The Villa event on July 9, 2025. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Peacock

For her part, Kateb takes a more hands off approach to sharing her relationship, telling the outlet, “At the end of the day, you see what you see...we don’t even see or know how they’re gonna edit things. Honestly, it’s not in our hands. But I don’t care, to be quite honest, because people are going to say what they’re going to say. As long as I have my girls and my man, I’m good. And I don’t give a f**k.”

What time does Beyond the Villa come on?

New episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa stream every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on Peacock.

What is Beyond the Villa's schedule?

Beyond The Villa concludes its eight-episode run this Summer just before Labor Day Weekend, wrapping up with two more episodes over the following Thursdays, so catch up now on Peacock.

When are the next episodes of Beyond the Villa?

The final two episodes of Beyond the Villa will air on Peacock on Thursday, August 21 and Thursday, August 28.

Need more Love Island in your life? The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion premieres Monday, August 25, on Peacock, and Love Island: Games is streaming now