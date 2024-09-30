When to Watch and Stream the Walz-Vance Vice Presidential Debate On NBC

Tim Walz onstage after speaking on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024; J.D. Vance speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

To give American voters a full picture of the candidates, parties, and platforms on the ballot this November, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic Party's candidate for Vice President, and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, the Republican VP candidate, have agreed to a live debate.

Here's everything you need to know to tune in and make an informed decision.

When is the Walz vs. Vance vice presidential debate, and what time does it start?

Walz, and Vance, have agreed to debate on Tuesday, October 1 in New York City beginning at 9/8c. It is expected to last 90 minutes.

NBC, plus all major networks, will broadcast the debate live, as well as an hour of lead-in programming starting at 8/7c. You can link your provider to NBC.com to stream live, and if you can also live stream the debate via your Peacock subscription.

Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan will moderate the October 1 debate. NBC New York reports that rules include there will be no audience present, props or prewritten notes will not be permitted on stage, questions and topics will not be submitted in advance, and the candidates will receive a pen, paper, and water.

"The candidate asked the question will get two minutes to answer and the other candidate will get two minutes to respond," NBC says. "Then, each candidate gets one minute for further rebuttals. At the discretion of the moderators, candidates may get an additional minute each to continue a discussion."

Both Walz and Vance come from working-class backgrounds and have touted their roots in their campaign speeches. Vance said at the Republican National Convention, “Now, never in my wildest imagination could I have believed that I could be standing here tonight. I grew up in Middletown, Ohio, a small town where people spoke their minds, built with their hands, and loved their God, their family, their community and their country with their whole hearts…Now, my work taught me that there is still so much talent and grit in the American heartland. There really is.”

At the Democratic National Convention, Walz reflected on his first bid for Congress, recalling, "There I was, a 40-something high school teacher with little kids, zero political experience, and no money running in a deep red district. But you know what? Never underestimate a public school teacher. Never. I represented my neighbors in Congress for 12 years and I learned an awful lot. I learned how to work across the aisle on issues like growing the rural economies and taking care of veterans."