Carson Daly will have more power than ever before when The Voice returns this fall on NBC.

When Is the Next Season of The Voice? Here's Exactly When It Returns in 2025

Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will be spinning in their red chairs before you know it. The fan-favorite Coaches will join forces and deliver their signature heart, humor, and hustle when The Voice returns to NBC with Season 28.

Queen Reba, as the country legend is known on The Voice after winning Season 25 with Asher HaVon, has warned her fellow red chair veterans she's ready to put on her crown once again.

"Everybody better watch out, these other Coaches don't know what's about to hit 'em because I'm ready to win this season," McEntire said in a video ahead of The Voice Season 28's premiere. "The reason I'm really excited about coming back is because I know what's happening now. First season, I was very nervous. Didn't know what to do, didn't know what to say. The second season, better. Third season, better. Fourth season with these guys? It's the best."

So when can you start watching the latest season of The Voice? Read on for everything you need to know, including Season 28's premiere date and an all-new rule that's been introduced to the competition.

When is The Voice coming back on? Mark your calendars! Season 28 of The Voice officially starts on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC. When The Voice returns this fall, new episodes will air on Monday and Tuesday nights. If you miss the TV broadcast, episodes of The Voice will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The Voice Season 28 returns with an all-new rule

This time around, Carson Daly will hold a new power he's never had before as The Voice's longtime host. Thanks to a new rule change called the Carson Callback, Daly will get to have a say in which Artists move through the competition.

"Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks," Daly says in a sneak peek at The Voice Season 28. "And I've never been able to do anything about it — until now."

The exact details of the new Carson Callback rule have yet to be revealed, but it's sure to shake things up in the best way possible.

From new exciting rules to multiple winning Coaches working with the Artists, The Voice Season 28 will surely be a memorable one. Heck, one Artist revealed they know where Horan's birthmarks are, while Bublé has some spiffy Reba socks, and Snoop is already making us emotional. Needless to say, the next season of The Voice can't get here fast enough.