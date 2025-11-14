The Voice: Battle of Champions will be unlike any previous season.

When Is the Next Season of The Voice? What You Need to Know

Season 28 of The Voice is still going strong, but that doesn't stop many ardent fans from looking ahead to the next season — and we've got you covered.

The 29th season of The Voice, titled The Voice: Battle of Champions, promises to turn the traditional format of the show on its head. But when does the first episode of Season 29 begin? Keep reading for more details.

When does The Voice: Battle of Champions premiere?

It's official: the most unpredictable season of The Voice yet premieres Monday, February 23, 2026 at 9/8c only on NBC.

But it gets even better: The Voice: Battle of Champions premiere week will feature two more episodes: Wednesday, February 25 at 8/7c and Thursday, February 26 at 8/7c! After its jam-packed premiere week, The Voice will resume its regular time slot every Monday at 9/8c.

As always, new episodes will be released the following day on Peacock.

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend appear on The Voice Season 16 Episode 12. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

While tuning in to The Voice will feel oh-so familiar come February 23, the newest season will be anything but — here's everything longtime fans should know about the exciting changes and format tweaks that will make The Voice: Battle of Champions feel unlike any season that's come before it.

What will be different about The Voice: Battle of Champions?

The most obvious difference between The Voice: Battle of Champions and previous seasons will be the number of Coaches competing. There will be only three instead of the usual four.

Fortunately, they're some of the most legendary stars ever to participate: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will all make their long-awaited return to their oversized Coach Chairs!

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Fans can expect to see new elements like Triple Turn Competitions throughout the Blind Auditions, new Super Steals during the Battles, and an In-Season All-Star Competition — judged by OG Coach CeeLo Green — to turn the show's usual format completely upside-down.

In other words, you won't want to miss a single unpredictable second of the award-winning singing competition show when The Voice: Battle of Champions returns on Monday, February 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

