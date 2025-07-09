Here's when you can check in with your favorite Islanders again.

When Is the Next Episode of Love Island USA Coming On? (Season 7, Episode 33)

Love Island USA has delivered shocking new twists at Casa Amor, wild challenges that have brought the drama, and more than a few jaw-dropping dumpings from the villa. And with the Season 7 finale just days away, it's hard to imagine what new curveball is headed to Fiji next.

Spoilers for Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 32 are ahead.

Shortly after becoming exclusive and closing things off, Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway were sent home during the most recent episode of Love Island USA on July 8 after receiving the fewest votes from viewers. Now, only five couples remain in the villa: Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales; Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez; Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene; Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley; and Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.

As OG Islanders who entered the villa on Day 1 together, Nic and Ace were definitely rattled by Taylor's elimination. "We started this together. Like, he brought a sense of goofiness, humor," Ace said in a confessional, while Nic added, "Taylor was a best friend to me here. It's an unbreakable bond that you build along this however many days it's been. And that bond is not broken, it's just not here anymore."

Iris Kendall, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, Clarke Carraway, Taylor Williams, Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley, Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe, and Ace Green on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 32. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island's longtime narrator Iain Stirling also informed America that they had another chance to vote for which couple they'd like to see in the finale episode, which airs this weekend, so you can certainly expect more emotional moments are on the way.

Read on for everything you need to know about when the next episode of Love Island USA drops on Peacock.

Is there a new episode of Love Island USA on tonight? No, a new episode of Love Island USA won't be airing tonight. New episodes of Love Island USA air every day, except on Wednesdays, so you won't have to wait too long to catch up with the Islanders this week!

When is the next episode of Love Island USA? (Season 7, Episode 33) Love Island USA returns with an all-new episode on Thursday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock. When Season 7, Episode 33 airs, viewers will find out the results of their latest votes, revealing which couples will move on to the finale and who will be in the running to take home $100,000.

The Love Island USA Season 7 finale airs on July 13

Huda Mustafa and Amaya Espinal during Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 26. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

There are just a few more episodes, including Love Island Aftersun on Saturday, to go until the Season 7 finale airs on Sunday, July 13.

And if you're not ready for your summer of Love Island to end, you're in luck! Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Peacock's all-new spinoff series starring Season 6 couples and cast members, also premieres this Sunday.