We'll have to wait an extra day to see the aftermath of that mailbox challenge.

When Is the Next Episode of Love Island USA Coming On? (Season 7, Episode 27)

You don't need to look to the skies for fireworks this Fourth of July weekend, just tune into Love Island USA on Peacock, where it's been absolutely explosive since the Casa recoupling.

Season 7, Episode 26 unveiled the mailbox twist and laid every single Islander's shadiest thoughts on the table. Ace and Chelley may now even be more at odds, Taylor officially chose Clarke and broke things off with Olandria, and America's sweetheart Amaya likely has been turned off Zak for good. So what happens next?

Here's when to tune in...

This is when the next Love Island USA airs

The next new episode of Love Island USA airs on Peacock on Thursday, July 3. New episodes drop at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT — exclusively on Peacock — every day except Wednesdays, with brand-new episodes of the recap-talk show Love Island: Aftersun dropping on Saturdays in the same time slot.

Ariana Madix and islanders around the fire pit on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22. Photo: Peacock

Love Island USA sends a friendly reminder to fans with cyberbullying PSA

A helpful reminder to overzealous Love Island fans: It's just a show! While fan votes and social media debates are part of what makes watching the reality competition such a blast, some take their commentary too far, targeting Islanders directly. To get ahead of the fervor, production shared a message on social media asking fans to take it easy on the Season 7 Islanders.

"We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us," the Instagram post reads, which was also shared on X (formerly Twitter). "Please just remember they're real people — so let's be kind and spread the love!"

Love Island reiterated the message via a PSA during the June 24 episode: "The keyword in Love Island is... Love. We love our fans. We love our fans. We love our Islanders. We don't love cyberbullying, harassment or hate."