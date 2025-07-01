Here's how to tune in to the latest drama in the Fiji villa.

When Is the Next Episode of Love Island USA Coming On? (Season 7, Episode 26)

Believe it or not, Season 7 of Love Island USA is already 25 episodes deep, and the series' trademark twists, turns, and heartbreaks have already given viewers more than they bargained for.

Longtime fans know that things move at a breakneck pace in the villa, and this season is no different. Here's everything viewers should know about when the next episode of Love Island USA airs on Peacock.

When is the next episode of Love Island USA?

Season, Episode 26 streams tonight, July 1, on Peacock. In other words, it's time to reserve your favorite, most comfy spot on the living room couch. And be sure to savor every moment of Episode 26 tonight, because — as always — new episodes of Love Island USA don't air on Wednesdays.

Clarke Carraway, Taylor Williams, Olandria Carthen, Elan Bibas, and Ace Green in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 24. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

What time does Love Island USA start streaming on Peacock?

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 premiere at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT — exclusively on Peacock — every day except Wednesdays, of course.

Regular episodes from inside the villa air on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, with brand-new episodes of the recap-talk show Love Island: Aftersun dropping on Saturdays in the same time slot.

Here's how fans can shape the rest of Love Island USA Season 7

It wouldn't be Love Island USA without viewers stirring the pot with a few dramatic fan voting sessions. Season 7 is no different, and from time to time, viewers will be called upon to cast their vote, directly affecting the couples in ways that may be irreversible.

After it's announced (which could happen at any time in Season 7), Love Island USA voting typically opens within an hour or two after the episode drops. The entire process is extremely simple. All fans need is the official Love Island USA app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Voting is as simple as tapping "vote" whenever the voting window is open.

(For example, the second voting of Season 7 opened at 10 p.m. ET — approximately one hour after the June 20 episode premiered.)

Voting is only open for two and a half hours and is available to viewers in the United States, with results announced during a future episode.