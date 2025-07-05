When Is the Next Episode of Love Island USA Coming On? (Season 7, Episode 30)

Here's when all the newest drama is set to go down in the villa ...

Season 7 of Love Island USA just keeps getting hotter, and as temperatures across America inch up, so does the drama in the villa. Will the Islanders continue to explore, or will true love find a way? Here's what you need to know about when the next episode of Love Island USA airs on Peacock.

RELATED: From Love Island to Destination X, Meet Globe-Trotting JaNa Craig: "Little Does Everyone Know..."

Did a new episode of Love Island USA come on tonight? (July 5)

Love Island: Aftersun streamed tonight, Saturday, July 5, on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It's a talk-based recap show that gives fans further insight into all the drama that just went down during the week.

Regular episodes from inside the villa air on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

When is the next episode of Love Island USA? (Season 7, Episode 30)

The next regular episode following the Islanders in the Villa (Season 7, Episode 30) will hit Peacock tomorrow — Sunday, July 6 — at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

How to Vote During Love Island USA Season 7: An Easy Guide (DETAILS)

From time to time, viewers will be called upon to cast their vote, directly affecting the couples in ways that may be irreversible. Whether it's who gets to go on a date, one step closer to the cash prize, or being dumped from the competition, the voting element of the game is always a fun surprise, which is why keeping up with the show in real time — and making sure you have the app downloaded and ready to go — is so important.

Voting for Love Island USA typically opens within an hour or two after a new episode drops on Peacock at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET., depending on the duration time of an episode, and is then open for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Amaya Espinal appears on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

RELATED: Is Love Island USA Filmed in Real-Time? The Schedule Is Wild (DETAILS)

Voting is only available for viewers in the U.S., and results are typically announced in an episode that airs a couple days later. You can place your votes for your favorite Love Island USA couples or Islanders right on the app. Simply tap the "vote" icon on the bottom bar of the app when the voting window is open. The Love Island USA app is free to download via the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

There is not a specific schedule or timeline for voting, so be sure to watch every new episode and follow Love Island USA on X, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates. The Love Island USA app will also send push notifications to let you know when the next voting session is set to take place.