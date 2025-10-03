When Is the Love Island Games Season 2 Finale? (DETAILS)

Here's when the winning couple will be announced.

And just like that, the Season 2 finale of Love Island Games is upon us.

It's been a whirlwind three weeks filled with enough shocking eliminations, surprise bombshell arrivals, and enough good, old-fashioned — and over the top — competitions to set this season apart. Love Island Games is coming to a close, but when is the finale airing on Peacock?

Keep reading to find out.

(Need a refresher ahead of the Season 2 finale? Find out more about the latest happenings in the Villa!)

When does the Love Island Games Season 2 finale come out?

Josh Goldstein and Andrea Carmona appear on Love Island Games Season 2 Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

It's time for viewers to reserve their favorite spot on the couch now: the Love Island Games Season 2 finale airs on Sunday, October 5, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT — streaming exclusively on Peacock.

RELATED: The Love Island Games Season 2 Cast: Every Islander in the Villa So Far

After the dust has cleared in Fiji, only one couple will be left standing, and they'll be the recipient of a jaw-dropping $250,000 for their winning ways. That's right; the stakes are a little bit higher this season on Love Island Games. The grand prize amount is one of the major differences between this spinoff series and the OG, Love Island USA.

Who are the remaining couples on Love Island Games?

Josh Goldstein and Kendall Washington appear on Love Island Games Season 2 Episode 14. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Following the events of the October 2 episode, six couples are remaining in the Villa ahead of the finale on October 5:

Gabby Allen & Johnny Middlebrooks

Andrea Carmona & Josh Goldstein

Sydney Paight & Toby Aromolaran

Justine Ndiba & Tyrique Hyde

Lucinda Strafford & Isaiah Campbell

Garbi Denteh & Casey O'Gorman

RELATED: Are Chris & Kay Kay Together After Love Island Games? What They Said (UPDATE)

Islanders have come and gone all season long, and now, only six couples remain. Who will fly back home from Fiji with their share of $250,000, and potentially, a share of their partner's heart? The world finds out on Sunday, October 5 — but until then, catch the remaining episodes of Season 2, starting with the Friday, October 3 episode.

We have a feeling there will be a few last twists and turns for the Islanders to navigate before the finale.