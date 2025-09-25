Taylor Swift Is Coming to the Tonight Show! Jimmy Fallon Reveals Coded Message

Taylor Swift Breaks Internet Announcing Her 12th Album The Life of a Showgirl at 12:12am on 8/12

Taylor Swift Breaks Internet Announcing Her 12th Album The Life of a Showgirl at 12:12am on 8/12

Fallon teased the singer's upcoming appearance to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift is officially heading back to The Tonight Show, as Jimmy Fallon teased in — what else? — a coded message.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

On October 6, the singer will sit down with Fallon for an interview days after the release of her The Life of a Showgirl album, out October 3. Jimmy Fallon announced the news on social media with a roulette wheel video that immediately sent alarm bells out to every Swiftie who loves a Taylor-related puzzle. His ball landed on 10, 6, 25, and then Swift's favorite number: 13.

"Baby, that's show business for you," he sighed, echoing her album-teasing social media reveal, then he passed three sparkly, feather clad showgirls in the hallway.

This will be Swift's seventh appearance on The Tonight Show, and she's got a lot to talk about. Not only is she newly engaged to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, but her 12th studio album is currently quite the mystery as no songs have been released. All we really know is what the 12 tracks are called and that it involves the color orange, but Fallon will certainly give her the opportunity to really dig in after everyone has had a chance to listen to the album on repeat all weekend.

Fallon will also be joined on October 6 by Keri Russell and Musical Guest The Format

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Gives Travis Kelce Advice on Wedding Planning with Taylor Swift: "Don't..."

Taylor Swift will make her 7th Tonight Show appearance on October 6

Swift has a long history of hilarious appearances on The Tonight Show, including one memorable prank pulled by her own mother. She secretly provided Fallon with footage of Swift after laser eye surgery, which featured the singer crying and eating a banana in bed. When her mother told her not to fall asleep with a banana in her mouth, Swift uttered the iconic, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

She has also played games of "Name That Song" and "Box of Lies," and she and Fallon once blindly drew each other's portraits.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon Drew Each Other's Portraits and Hers Is So, So Funny

Swift announced the new album in an episode of New Heights, which is the podcast hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. Fallon also recently appeared on New Heights and interrogated Travis about wedding planning and told him, "Don't stress about it."

Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 212 on February 17, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

"That one's gonna be easy," Kelce joked. "I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first. Wedding planning's gonna be easy compared to trying to figure out how to catch a g--d---m football."

Fallon then asked if the couple was thinking "DJ or band," and Kelce stated the obvious: "We're live music kinda people."

Find out if Swift agrees when she sits down with Fallon on the Tonight Show, which airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c streaming next-day on Peacock.