Find out what is airing instead of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. this holiday season on NBC.

One Chicago Wednesdays Are Being Replaced... For Now: All About the Schedule Change

Your favorite One Chicago shows have been running at full speed since they returned in the fall, but now fans finally get a chance to catch their breath.

That's right, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are all officially on hiatus until new episodes return early in 2026. That means your Wednesdays won't be the same for the time being — but don't worry, it won't be long until Chicago's finest return in their iconic roles.

When does Chicgao Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. come back?

Mark your calendars, Chi-hards: the hiatus ends and new episodes begin on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. All three One Chicago shows will return to their original airing schedule on that date.

Although Wednesday nights won't be as action-packed and dramatic as usual, that doesn't mean they'll be boring. NBC's Wednesday holiday schedule is bigger and better than ever, ensuring January 7 will come sooner than you know it.

NBC's 2025 Wednesday holiday schedule replacing One Schedule

(Times listed are both ET/PT, unless otherwise noted)

WICKED

When: Wednesday, November 19, 8 p.m.

What: Sit back, relax, and enjoy the first Wicked movie ahead of the nationwide theatrical release of Wicked: For Good on November 21. There's no better way to prepare for one of the biggest films of the year than by watching the iconic 2024 movie on NBC.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING

When: Wednesday, November 26, 9 p.m.

What: For over 50 years, Saturday Night Live has delivered countless classic Thanksgiving sketches — and this two-hour-long television special will serve as a look-back on some of those unforgettable moments.

CHRISTMAS IN NASHVILLE

When: Wednesday, December 3, 10 p.m.

What: Nobody celebrates Christmas quite like the Music City. This NBC special will feature holiday musical moments and familiar faces to ensure that the Christmas season kicks off in the most Nashville way possible.

MOVIE: RED ONE

When: Wednesday, December 10, 8 p.m.

What: It's movie night on NBC — catch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in one of the best roles of his career in Red One.

SHREK THE HALLS

When: Wednesday, December 17, 8 p.m.

What: Originally premiering in 2007, this modern holiday classic takes fan-favorite Shrek characters and delivers one of the most underrated Christmas specials ever.

HAPPY'S PLACE

When: Wednesday, December 17, 8:30 p.m.

What: Catch Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, Melissa Peterman, and the rest of the all-star cast of Happy's Place — it's guaranteed to put a smile on your face just a week before Christmas.

JIMMY FALLON'S HOLIDAY SEASONING SPECTACULAR

When: Wednesday, December 17, 9 p.m.

What: In his quest to find the holiday spirit in New York, Jimmy Fallon searches far and wide — and runs into many celebrity friends who help him perform songs from his holiday album in the process.

ACCESS HOLLYWOOD PRESENTS NBC'S HOT 10 OF 2025

When: Wednesday, December 17, 10 p.m.

What: The team from Access Hollywood wraps up the year with a recap of the biggest stories in entertainment.

MOVIE: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

When: Wednesday, December 24, 8 p.m.

What: Does it get any better than watching It's a Wonderful Life on Christmas Eve on NBC? It's a tradition for millions of families around the country, serving as the unofficial beginning of the Christmas holiday.

CHRISTMAS EVE MASS

When: Wednesday, December 24, 11:30 p.m.

What: After It's a Wonderful Life, don't miss another longstanding NBC tradition: a broadcast of a Christmas Eve mass. For many, it's the last thing on their to-do list before getting a good night's sleep on Christmas Eve.

ONE CHICAGO REPEATS

When: Wednesday, December 31, 8 p.m.

What: With your favorite One Chicago shows returning one week later, it's the perfect time to ring in the new year by watching repeats of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.