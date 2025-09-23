When Is America's Got Talent On? How to Watch the 2025 Finale

After months of some of the most unbelievable performances by countless unforgettable Acts, America's Got Talent Season 20 officially lived up to the hype — and now all that's left is one epic finale.

Here's everything AGT fans should know about the Season 20 finale episodes, including when to tune in to NBC this week to see Judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell watch everything unfold live.

Here is the AGT Season 20 Finale NBC Schedule

This year's finale schedule looks a little different than years past. Here's what to know.

Tuesday, September 23 — After an all-new Blind Auditions episode of The Voice Season 28 at 8/7c, AGT presents the single most crucial episode of the season. The final live performances of the Top 10 will begin promptly at 9/8c, giving the final Acts one last opportunity to make an impression on viewers.

And that's when America will spring into action. Voting will remain open at 9 p.m. ET until voting closes early the next day.

To vote, go to NBC.com/AGTVote to register — or download either the AGT App or the NBC App to your smartphone. Registering is easily done using just an email address. Then, once voting begins, you'll be allowed to vote for your favorite finalist Act up to 10 times.

Wednesday, September 24 — At 8/7c, viewers will be treated to a one-hour recap of the previous night's Finalist performances. (Note: Voting will be closed by then, but watching the recap is the perfect way to get suitably pumped up for the announcement of the winner — even if you tuned in on Tuesday.)

Then the big moment finally arrives.

The live finale airs at 9/8c, featuring performances from past Acts to hype up the crowd even further — and don't be surprised to see a few special guests along the way, either. Of course, it all culminates with one Act being declared the winner of Season 20, along with the opportunity of a lifetime alongside the $1 million grand prize.

In other words, you won't want to miss a second of AGT as Season 20 wraps up on September 23 and 24 — and it all goes down on NBC.

Season 19 winner Richard Goodall speaks about his finale performance

On September 23, the stakes were at an all-time high, and nobody knows that better than the eventual Season 19 winner, Richard Goodall.

During the 2024 finale — when the now-famous school janitor wowed the audience by singing "Faithfully" by Journey — Goodall put everything into perspective for viewers watching at home.

"Before AGT, my life was very normal… I would have never thought any of this up. Never." he confessed. "You're just doing what you do. You don't think you're all that special. This is something you see in movies, and here I am."