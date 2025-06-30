Three contestants remain in Martha Stewart and José Andrés' kitchen. Who will take home the grand prize?

When Does the Yes, Chef! Finale Premiere Tonight? (June 30, 2025)

The Yes, Chef! kitchen has burned hot through its inaugural season, and the finale is finally here. When the season's 12 highly skilled, highly troubled chefs first entered the culinary ring, they were quick to anger, aggressive, or lacking the confidence to go all the way. The three remaining chefs who've found their footing in hosts Martha Stewart and José Andrés' kitchen have one final chance to impress the judges and prove that real change is possible.

Read on to learn more about the Yes, Chef! Season 1 finale.

Is a new episode of Yes, Chef! on tonight, Monday, June 30, 2025? Yes! Episode 10 of Yes, Chef!, "And the Winner Is...," premieres on NBC tonight, June 30, 2025. ​

What time does Yes, Chef! come on tonight, Monday, June 30, 2025? Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 10, the finale, premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, June 30, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Emily Brubaker, Lee Frank, and Zain Ismail on Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Who is in the Yes, Chef! Final Three? It's been a long, emotional road for our remaining three chefs, but this trio has gone the distance. They are: Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA

Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME

Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA Episode 9 saw Chef Jake Lawler pack up his knives and head home.

Chef Jake Lawler on Yes, Chef Season 1. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

When NBC Insider spoke with the Final Four before Episode 9, Chef Jake shared that José's belief in him helped solidify his own confidence.

“He kept telling me, 'You know that you can push harder, and I know that you can push harder,'" Chef Jake said. "Just hearing that from someone like José Andrés is like, 'If he knows I can, then I definitely can.' It helped not only push me harder in the show, but pushed me harder when I got home too."

What is the Yes, Chef! winning prize? The chef who comes out on top after a season of impressing the judges as they improve both their food and their behavior under Martha and José's guidance will take home a $250,000 grand prize, provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.

The Yes, Chef! finale premieres tonight, June 30, 2025, on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.