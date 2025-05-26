A Cooking Competition Like No Other | Yes, Chef! | NBC

We're halfway through the season, and the competition is heating up on Yes, Chef!

Yes, Chef! Has an Important Schedule Change for May 26, 2025: Details

Last week's episode of Yes, Chef! saw one of the competition series' promising younger chefs pack up her knives and leave the kitchen to lots of hugs and well wishes. The competition continues to test these chefs, and this week's episode will be no different.

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts professional chefs through rotating challenges that test their skills in the kitchen ... and bring their personal problems to the forefront. These chefs have talent and top-tier careers, but their egos, tempers, or self-doubt are keeping them from reaching their full potential.

That's where co-hosts and judges Martha Stewart and José Andrés come in as they help temper and guide these chefs with humor and tough love every week to crown the MVC (Most Valuable Chef).

Read on to learn more about when to expect the next episode.

Is a new episode of Yes, Chef! on tonight, Monday, May 26, 2025? Yes! Episode 5 of Yes, Chef!, "Chef's Rank," premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, May 26, 2025.

What time does Yes, Chef! come on tonight, Monday, May 26, 2025? Episode 5 of Yes, Chef! premieres at a different time than usual on NBC tonight, Monday, May 26, 2025. Episode 5 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and will return to its usual timeslot of 10 p.m. ET/PT the following week, June 2. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The cast of Yes, Chef appear on Season 1 Episode 4 "Taste of Your Own Medicine". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Who's still competing on Yes, Chef!? The eight remaining chefs competing in Yes, Chef! Season 1 are: Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA

Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME

Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lawler | Madison, WI

Ronny Miranda | Oakland, CA

Christopher Morales | Melbourne, FL

Peter Richardson | Islip Terrace, NY

Katsuji Tanabe | Raleigh, NC Chef Julia Chebotar of New York City was eliminated in Episode 4, "Taste of Your Own Medicine," after over-charring some delicate lettuce on the grill.

“I’ve made 11 best new friends for life and we’ve all kind of helped each other, like we’ve helped each other get new jobs or ideas or ingredients,” Chef Julia told NBC Insider about the group’s dynamics since filming wrapped. “We’re definitely one big Yes, Chef! family.”

New episodes of Yes, Chef! premiere on Monday nights on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock the next day.