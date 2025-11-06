Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Sneak Peek: What Did the Cast of Wicked Take from Set? | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

Get your Ozmopolitan self some tickets to see Wicked: For Good!

When Does Wicked: For Good Come Out? Release Date Details

We're rejoicifying because Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good, the second part of Jon M. Chu's cinematic adaptation of the beloved musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, is just around the corner!

How to Watch Watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c only on NBC.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Friday, November 21, 2025. At the end of Wicked: Part 1, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) grabbed her black hat and broom to fly above the Emerald City while singing, "Defying Gravity." She whole-heartedly rejected the dark promises of the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and his advisor Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). But in doing so, Elphaba also left behind her closest friend, Glinda (Ariana Grande), who remains to be tempted by the fame and power that Elphaba refused.

Wicked: For Good reveals that Elphaba is now known as the "Wicked Witch of the West," vilified by propaganda generated by the Wizard, Morrible, and supported, even begrudgingly, by Glinda, who is a superstar across Oz. The arrival of Dorothy Gale from Kansas creates chaos in Oz and spurs the former friends to cross paths once more.

Below is everything you need to plan your visit to Oz in the very near future.

When does Wicked: For Good come out in theaters?

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good hits theaters November 21, 2025. Tickets are on sale at Fandango and everywhere else you purchase movie tickets.

If you want to feel like you're immersed in Oz itself, be sure to book an IMAX showing (tickets here), or tickets for the 3D version playing in select theaters across the country.

Who stars in Wicked: For Good?

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Lara Cornell/Universal Pictures

Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were both Oscar-nominated for their performances in Wicked: Part 1. They return to continue the arc of estranged friends Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland.

Returning with the pair in For Good is Michelle Yeoh as the cunning and powerful Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the charming Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as the handsome and conflicted Fiyero, Ethan Slater as loyal Boq, Marissa Bode as a much-changed Nessarose, and Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's indulgent assistants Pfannee and ShenShen.

RELATED: Wicked: For Good Director Jon M. Chu on the Movie's "Surprises": "I Hope They..."

RELATED: Everything to Know About NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night

Returning to voice the animal cast of characters are Peter Dinklage as former Shiz professor Doctor Dillamond and Sharon D. Clarke as former Thropp nanny, Dulcibear. And Colman Domingo will join their ranks to voice the Cowardly Lion.

Be sure to prep for the new film by rewatching Wicked when it airs Wednesday, November 19, 2025 on NBC from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.