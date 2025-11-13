Get all of the details about Vanderpump Rules Season 12 before it premieres on Bravo.

When Does Vanderpump Rules Season 12 Start? Everything to Know About the Cast, Trailer & More

Get your Pumptinis ready and raise those glasses high because the new Vanderpump Rules season starts in a matter of weeks.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 will premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Ahead of the premiere, Bravo will air a new special, "Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons," on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This special will look back at some of the show's most iconic moments, share some never-before-seen footage taken from over the years, and give an exclusive look at Season 12.

Read on to learn more about the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 cast, the trailer, and why Lisa Vanderpump thinks this new season is "very different" from years prior.

The Vanderpump Rules trailer teases what's to come in Season 12

The trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 12, as seen in the video above, teases all that is to come from this epic new season with a brand new cast. According to an announcement for the new season, "the deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies, and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up — from Pumptinis to chaos. Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and as complicated as their iconic predecessors."

This can be seen in the new trailer, which shows just how complicated things can get. "It's funny, I did used to say SUR's where you take your mistress, but now it's where you probably meet her," Lisa declared in a voice-over in the trailer.

The show, of course, will focus on the SUR-vers as they navigate working at Lisa's iconic West Hollywood eatery. The trailer shows them coming up with names for new cocktails, mixing drinks from behind the bar, and hanging out in the SUR back alley.

But, there will also be plenty of drama involving their personal lives, too. The trailer hints at friendship fights, steamy makeouts, and some backstabbing.

Details on the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 cast

Lisa will return as the boss and mentor to the SUR-vers. But, there is a new cast serving up goat cheese balls and cocktails.

They include: Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules Season 12.

Lisa Vanderpump teases the drama from the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 cast

Lisa previously admitted that Vanderpump Rules Season 12 is filled with "large personalities." She spoke with Us Weekly in February, where she opened up about the cast and their dynamic.

"When you have a restaurant, especially in Hollywood, with a revolving door of beautiful people who are all kinds of normally rather large personalities because they come to Hollywood for a reason, it's always complicated," she said. "I am sure it's gonna be very different with these young minxes when they get to work, but we shall see. I got some very interesting characters for sure, but SUR has been around for a very long time, and as I say, it's a show we could have shot 12 months of the year."

Vanderpump Rules exec talks filming Season 12

Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin also had some things to say about the new season during Season 1, Episode 4 of Bravo Bravo F'ing Bravo with Kate Chastain. He admitted during the episode that the show had been "a thrill" to build and filled with "fun" new faces.

"It's getting back to sort of the foundational principles of the show," he said. "It's a group of people who really work at the restaurant and are besties, live together, going through a really fun phase of their life together."

Venus, Marcus, Shayne, Jason, and Chris in Vanderpump Rules Season 12.

Andy Cohen opens up about the decision to bring in new SUR-vers on Vanderpump Rules Season 12

Andy Cohen also thinks that hiring a brand new cast of SUR-vers was a good idea. He took to his radio show, Andy Cohen Live, in December, where he touched on this. "This is the absolute right thing to do," he said. "I am so impressed with how production kept the show going over the last, I'm gonna say four years, when slowly but surely none of them were working at SUR."

Learn more about the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 cast shakeup and see what Lisa had to say about the past 11 seasons.