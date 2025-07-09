When Does Twisted Metal Season 2 Premiere on Peacock? Everything to Know

With its literal hair on fire, the new trailer for Season 2 of Twisted Metal (explore it here!) has come barreling out of the gate with an even more amped-up brand of post-apocalyptic energy than the wild Peacock series’ already-adrenalized debut season.

Returning Anthony Mackie to the ramblin’ road-warrior role of John Doe, the new season of Twisted Metal arrives only on Peacock this month, sending John off on a new demolition derby where he’ll (hopefully) pick up some answers about his mysterious pre-apocalypse past along the way.

Of course he’ll have to contend with a hilariously roguish cast of competitors in the darkly comedic dystopian series inspired by the iconic Twisted Metal video games — but the real question, of course, is... when can we watch it?

RELATED: Everything to Know About Twisted Metal Season 2

When is the Season 2 premiere of Twisted Metal on Peacock? Twisted Metal puts foot to floorboard on Thursday, July 31, when Season 2 of the high-octane series debuts exclusively on Peacock.

Featuring 12 new episodes, the show’s second season will arrive on July 31, with new episodes rolling out throughout August to make for plenty of action to take us through the summer.

RELATED: Twisted Metal Season 2 Promises to Be "More Faithful" Adaptation of the Games (EXCLUSIVE)

What to know about Twisted Metal Season 2

Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) and Mayhem (Saylor Bell) in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Things took an awfully funny dark turn at the end of Twisted Metal’s first season, pulling the rug out from under John’s hopeful search for a chance at ditching his lame delivery-driver gig in favor of a richer (and way less violent) life. Yanked at gunpoint into a high-stakes demolition tournament staged by the shadowy Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), John has no choice but to head back out on the highway as the season comes to a close… all while piecing together his amnesiac memories after learning that his long-lost sister Dollface (Tiana Okoye) is still alive.

Season 2 of Twisted Metal looks to crank up the ridiculous road-rage factor that made the original PlayStation game series such a blast. With his ride-or-die pal Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) riding shotgun, John will have to outlast a field of 16 crazed maniacs all competing for Calypso’s mysterious grand demolition derby prize: “A single wish, their greatest heart's desire, granted,” as the show’s official synopsis teases.

At least John won’t be at risk of highway hypnosis while he’s gripping the steering wheel. Killer clown Sweet Tooth (played by wrestling icon Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett) is back and crazier than ever for Season 2, alongside a gonzo cast of post-apocalyptic lunatics with names like Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk), Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda), Vermin (Lisa Gilroy), Raven (Patty Guggenheim), and oodles more.

Need to catch up on the whole story? Stream Twisted Metal from its Season 1 start right here, before Season 2 of the Peacock original series comes crashing onto the platform beginning Thursday, July 31.

